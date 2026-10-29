Skywalking Through Neverland Episode 581: From The Wolf Man to Teen Wolf: A Howling Halloween Special

Hey Hey, Skywalkers! It’s the year of the werewolf on our Halloween episode! We’re celebrating the 85th anniversary of Universal’s 1941 classic The Wolf Man by exploring how werewolf movies have transformed over the decades.

We start with Lon Chaney Jr. as the doomed Larry Talbot in The Wolf Man. We discuss the film’s misty atmosphere, its memorable cast, and Larry’s behavior toward Gwen—which does not hold up in 2026!

Then we each choose films that take the werewolf legend in new directions, for better or worse. Richard’s selections range from the early Universal film Werewolf of London (1935) to the groundbreaking transformation effects and dark humor of An American Werewolf in London (1981).

Sarah chooses the high school comedy Teen Wolf (1986) and a surprise pick that really bucks werewolf tradition - The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009). Along the way, we share our differing opinions, favorite moments, and a few surprising Star Wars connections.

The Halloween celebration continues with Halloween memories from our Skywalkers!

What werewolf movie or TV show would you add to our list? Let us know, and tell us if you’re Team Edward or Team Jacob!

Watch the YouTube version here for the best experience:

Listen to the podcast episode here:

About Skywalking Through Neverland

Subscribe below for weekly episodes hosted by Star Wars authors Richard and Sarah Woloski, containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.