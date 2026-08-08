Spider-Man: Brand New Day BTS Look Reveals How The Movie Pulled Off One Of Its Best Effects

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a massive hit that has already made over $1 billion at the global box office. The reasons for its success are numerous, including an incredible performance by star Tom Holland, and a grounded, relatable story, but a new clip behind-the-scenes of the new MCU movie reveals some unsung heroes of the production.

What's Happening:

Nathan Kim is a dancer and choreographer who has worked with the likes of Charli XCX and Demi Lovato, but more recently he acted as choreographer on Spider-Man Brand New Day.

In a series of recent posts on Instagram Kim gave fans a look behind the curtain on what he did on the film, which included working with the extras who were responsible for presenting a particular character's superpowers (IYKYK) on screen, which had to be done entirely through physical movement.

This was done by using a combination of professional dancers, Special Action Extras, and stunt people who created the superpowers entirely through their own body movements.

Kim says that director Destin Daniel Cretton largely gave him and the actors a free hand to simply try different ideas in order to figure out what worked.

Seeing the rehearsals really underlines why it was important to have professional performers in these roles. As small as they were, they were quite important to making the superpower work on screen, since there was nothing else for the audience to attach to visually.

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