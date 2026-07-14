New Spider-Man T-shirts Swing into Aéropostale Ahead of "Brand New Day"
Aéropostale has added more of your favorite wall-crawler to its Marvel collection
Aéropostale has expanded its collection of Marvel clothing with some new graphic T-shirts dedicated to your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.
What's Happening:
- Aéropostale has added to their existing collection of Marvel clothing, which in this case is almost entirely dedicated to Spider-Man. The collection already included hoodies, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and t-shirts.
- Four new graphic t-shirts were recently added to the Aéropostale website, which include images pulled directly from Marvel comics.
- While three of the shirts are based on Peter Parker's Spider-Man, the fourth is based on the Miles Morales version of the character.
- The first three shirts are available for $20 and can be purchased online or in Aéropostale stores. The Miles Morales version is $24 and is available as an online exclusive.
More Marvel And Spider-Man News:
- If you're a fan of Spider-Man's comic book history, check out this video showing of all the ways the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day will include references to classic comic images.
- Spider-Man's history will also be the subject of its own panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, get more info, and check out the full D23 schedule, here.
- Marvel will be returning to Hall H at SDCC this year, giving us what will likely be our first look at what a post-Secret Wars MCU will look like.