New Spider-Man T-shirts Swing into Aéropostale Ahead of "Brand New Day"

Aéropostale has added more of your favorite wall-crawler to its Marvel collection

Aéropostale has expanded its collection of Marvel clothing with some new graphic T-shirts dedicated to your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

What's Happening:

Aéropostale has added to their existing collection of Marvel clothing, which in this case is almost entirely dedicated to Spider-Man. The collection already included hoodies, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and t-shirts.

Four new graphic t-shirts were recently added to the Aéropostale website, which include images pulled directly from Marvel comics.

While three of the shirts are based on Peter Parker's Spider-Man, the fourth is based on the Miles Morales version of the character.

The first three shirts are available for $20 and can be purchased online or in Aéropostale stores. The Miles Morales version is $24 and is available as an online exclusive.

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