New "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Video Focuses on the Film's Comic Book Cover Recreations
Tom Holland and Destin Daniel Cretton on how they took beloved comic images and put them in the film.
A cool aspect of the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day is explored in a new promo video focused on the film's recreations of Spider-Man comic book covers.
- When the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released back in March, a fun element quickly noticed by Spidey comic book fans were the slow-mo moments in the trailer clearly recreating comic book covers.
- Now, a new promo video for the film featuring star Tom Holland and director Destin Daniel Cretton hones in on those moments.
- Along with the three cover recreations seen in the first trailer, which recreated the iconic cover to Spider-Man's first appearance, in Amazing Fantasy #15, plus battles with the villains Tarantula (from Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man #1) and Boomerang (Amazing Spider-Man #345), two more cover recreations have now been revealed. Those include Spider-Man battling Scorpion on the cover to Spider-Man Adventures #2 and Ramrod on the cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #221.
- To pull off these slow motion moments, Cretton notes they shot at 420 frames per second.
- Cretton laughs that filming at that speed makes it "virtually impossible to act," and then praised Holland for his physicality shooting the moment in which Scorpion (Michael Mando) slams into Spider-Man with his tail, sending him into the air.
- It's presumed that these cover recreations will be part of an opening montage to Spider-Man: Brand New Day that give us an overview of Peter Parker's life in the four year time jump between the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the new film.
- This is backed up by the fact that there are no casting announcements for actors playing Boomerang, Tarantula and Ramrod, so they are likely played by stuntmen for these brief glimpses of the characters.
- Also, there's the fact that Ramrod is a particularly amusing very deep cut, rather goofy villain, with just a handful of Marvel Comics appearances, in which he first battled Daredevil, before transitioning into more of a Spider-Man enemy. So he's probably not going to be much of a focus. (unless he turns out to be the mastermind behind it all!)
- Scorpion is a different case from the other rogues gallery villains seen here though, with Better Call Saul's Mando finally reprising his role as Mac Gargan, which he originated in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. The newly-revealed comic book cover recreation -- and its snowy setting -- let us know we'll see Scorpion at least twice in the film, given we've previously seen a different nighttime confrontation between the two.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes, and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pasca, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor.
- The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michele "MJ" Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillman as Bill, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, along with Sadie Sink in a mystery role...
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens July 31.
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