"Star Wars: Boba Fett - Black, White & Red" Miniseries Announced by Marvel Comics

The infamous bounty hunter follows in the footsteps of Darth Vader and Darth Maul.

In the tradition of Darth Vader: Black, White & Red and Darth Maul: Black, White & Red, Marvel Comics has announced an upcoming new miniseries entitled Boba Fett: Black, White & Red.

What’s happening:

A new miniseries entitled Star Wars: Boba Fett: Black, White & Red has been announced by Marvel Comics, following up on the similarly-themed titles Darth Vader: Black, White & Red (from 2023) and last year’s Darth Maul: Black, White & Red .

has been announced by Marvel Comics, following up on the similarly-themed titles (from 2023) and last year’s . These comics are unique in that they only make use of the three colors mentioned in their titles. Other Marvel Comics characters who have gotten this treatment in recent years include Deadpool, Elektra, and Carnage. Even 20th Century Studio’s Alien franchise got a Black, White & Blood miniseries.

franchise got a miniseries. Boba Fett: Black, White & Red will consist of four anthology-style issues and each story will be crafted by a different creative team, with #1 “The Impossible Job" being written by Benjamin Percy (Predator Kills the Marvel Universe) with art by Christopher Allen (Black Panther). It will launch on Wednesday, September 17th at your local comic shop.

What they’re saying:

Writer Benjamin Percy: “I'm a Star Wars nerd. I've seen the movies a million times, read the novels and the comics, and watched the shows. As a five-year-old, I rocked the Episode IV bedspread and as a college student, I hung the Tom Jung poster on the wall of my dorm. I've been dreaming about that universe for a long time. So, I'm thrilled to put a small mark on the franchise."

"I set [Boba Fett] up with a merc mission that goes wrong in a hundred different ways — as he's caught between the demands of the Empire and a rogue faction of the Rebellion. We're setting a major sequence in a lava system that Fett has to navigate to hunt down the best thief in the galaxy. I'm so lucky to join forces with artist Chris Allen, who brings his eye for dynamic action, wild layouts, and granular detail to this twisty, turny story that will keep you guessing until the end."

