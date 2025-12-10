A Galactic Duel Awaits: Zero36 Studio and CCG Lab Developing New Star Wars Digital Collectible Card Game
Details on the new project are currently very scarce.
Star Wars and Lucasfilm are collaborating with Zero36 Studio and CCG Lab to create a brand-new digital collectible card game.
What's Happening:
- Together with Zero36 Studio and CCG Lab, Star Wars is developing a brand-new digital collectible card game that will allow players to battle across the Star Wars galaxy.
- It will combine strategic card-based gameplay with the iconic settings and characters of Star Wars.
- The partnership brings together Zero36 Studio’s creative design and CCG Lab’s technical expertise.
- The goal is to create an immersive, engaging experience for both Star Wars fans and card game players.
- Development is underway, with more details to come in the future. Stay tuned for updates on gameplay, platforms, and release information.
More Star Wars News and Reviews:
- Mike tries on Columbia's new Return of the Jedi Endor apparel collection, which was previously showcased by actress and daughter of Carrie Fisher, Billie Lourd.
- Check out Mike's review of the third and final season of Lucasfilm's animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures on Disney+.
- Andor is one of two Disney projects recently selected by the American Film Institute as a part of their annual motion picture and television awards.
- Originally announced for April 30th, 2027, the 50th anniversary re-release of Star Wars: A New Hope will hit theaters a few months earlier on February 19th, 2027.