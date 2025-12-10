A Galactic Duel Awaits: Zero36 Studio and CCG Lab Developing New Star Wars Digital Collectible Card Game

Details on the new project are currently very scarce.
Star Wars and Lucasfilm are collaborating with Zero36 Studio and CCG Lab to create a brand-new digital collectible card game.

  • Together with Zero36 Studio and CCG Lab, Star Wars is developing a brand-new digital collectible card game that will allow players to battle across the Star Wars galaxy.
  • It will combine strategic card-based gameplay with the iconic settings and characters of Star Wars.
  • The partnership brings together Zero36 Studio’s creative design and CCG Lab’s technical expertise.
  • The goal is to create an immersive, engaging experience for both Star Wars fans and card game players.
  • Development is underway, with more details to come in the future. Stay tuned for updates on gameplay, platforms, and release information.

