AFI Awards 2025: "Avatar: Fire and Ash" and "Andor" Among This Year's Honorees

The projects are awarded by artistic merit and cultural impact.

Two Disney projects were recently selected by the American Film Institute (AFI) as a part of their annual motion picture and television awards.

The American Film Institute (AFI) has announced this year's honorees for their annual AFI Awards.

Selecting 10 films and 10 television programs, AFI selects programs that they deem culturally and creatively important for the year.

For 2025, two Disney projects have received the honors, including the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash and the hit Star Wars Disney+ series Andor.

Andor, which premiered its second and final season in April of 2025, has been a knockout hit with critics and audiences since its season 1 debut in 2022, serves as a prequel to Rogue One.

Set 5 years before the spinoff film, the series follows Cassian Andor’s journey from a struggling outsider to a key rebel fighter, as well as the birth of the Rebellion.

Happening under the Empire, the show is praised for its gritty and political take of the Star Wars universe.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, which hits theaters on December 19th, follows up 2023’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

In Avatar: Fire and Ash, one year after the death of their son Neteyam, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their Na’vi family work to rebuild their lives.

Their peace is disrupted when they encounter the Ash People, a fierce volcano-dwelling Na’vi tribe led by Varang (Oona Chaplin).

As tensions rise, alliances shift and the story explores grief, vengeance, and cultural conflict on Pandora.

While the film hasn’t been released to the masses just yet, first reactions have been majorly positive, praising the film's spectacle and emotional themes.

Other honorees include: Motion Pictures of the Year Bulgonia Frankenstein Hamnet Jay Kelly Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sinners Train Dreams Wicked: For Good Television Programs of the Year Adolescence Death By Lightning The Diplomat The Lowdon The Pitt Pluribus Severance The Studio Task

Congratulations to Andor and Avatar: Fire and Ash!

