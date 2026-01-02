From the Mandalorian to Maul and Much, Much More - Everything Coming from Star Wars in 2026

Even though the big 50th anniversary of the franchise isn't until 2027, 2026 is still shaping up to be an exciting year for Star Wars, from the worlds of publishing, theme parks, interactive media, and of course the return to the silver screen for A Galaxy Far, Far Away. Below is a guide to everything (storytelling-wise; let's not even touch on merchandise, as we just covered that for the holiday season) I could find that's coming from Lucasfilm over the next 12 months.

Continuing comics: Star Wars, Star Wars: Han Solo - Hunt for the Falcon, Star Wars: Legacy of Vader, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories - Tides of Terror, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch - Rogue Agents (Marvel Comics and Dark Horse - monthly)

Over the next couple of months, writer Alex Segura will be wrapping up his run on Marvel's flagship Star Wars title, Rodney Barnes is polishing off the Hunt for the Falcon, and (perhaps most excitingly) we'll get the climactic conclusion to Charles Soule's Legacy of Vader. Plus there's two current Dark Horse Comics miniseries coming to an end as well. What's very interesting to me is that all of these titles will be finished by the spring, and as you'll notice below, there's not a whole lot else that's been announced from the world of Star Wars comics. Could that mean that Lucasfilm Publishing is taking a break from sequential art? Or, probably more likely, is there something being cooked up in tandem with the 50th? I'm sure we'll find out soon enough.

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Rebel Jedi (DK - January 6th)

Learn to read the Ahsoka way!

Star Wars: Meet the Characters (Disney Books - January 6th)

Kids gotta know who Chewbacca is. Really it should be one of the first things everyone learns.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Manga Vol. 3 (Viz Media - January 13th)

Season 3 of the popular Disney+ series gets the Manga treatment.

Star Wars: Outlaws - Low Red Moon (Random House Worlds - February 3rd)

This all-new novel by Mike Chen (Star Wars: Brotherhood) will serve as a prequel to the 2024 video game Star Wars: Outlaws, focused on the characters of ND-5 and Jaylen Vrax.

The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte (Abrams - February 3rd)

Lucasfilm's Kristin Baver (The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic) takes us behind the scenes of the divisive, but still passionately embraced, live-action Disney+ series and its impressive design.

Star Wars: Deluxe Paper Dolls (Insight Editions - February 3rd)

Have you ever wanted to craft Han Solo, Queen Amidala, and/or Rey out of paper? Well, one month from now you'll be able to.

Star Wars: Jar Jar (Marvel Comics - February 11th)

That's right-- everyone's favorite Gungan is getting his own one-shot comic book that will team him up with Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, another character that just so happens to be played by actor Ahmed Best in live-action Star Wars content. Best actually co-wrote this issue with comics scribe Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Jedi Knights).

Star Wars: Shadow of Maul (Marvel Comics - March 4th)

Okay, this should be pretty fun. Shadow of Maul will be a five-issue miniseries leading up to the events of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord (see below), written by Benjamin Percy (Star Wars: Darth Maul - Black, White & Red).

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures - Pathfinders (Dark Horse - March 11th)

Did you think The High Republic was over? Think again! This miniseries will be set between Phases II and I (yes, that makes sense) of Lucasfilm Publishing ambitious initiative, which wrapped up last year-- or so we thought. Pathfinders is being written by George Mann (Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories - Tides of Terror).

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories - Grievous (Dark Horse - March 17th)

That dastardly cyborg is back for his own graphic novel adventure, written by Michael Moreci (Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories).

William Shakespeare's Star Wars Mandalorianus Part the First (Insight Editions - April 7th)

Yeah, it's another one of those Shakespearian takes on Star Wars stories, this time featuring the tale of Din Djarin and Grogu. Writer Ian Doescher (William Shakespeare's Star Wars: Verily, A New Hope) channels the Bard here once again.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Grogu Loves to Snack! (Studio Fun International - April 7th)

Okay, look-- there's gonna be a ton of Mandalorian stuff coming out this year, and you can probably guess why. Buckle in. This one is an activity book for Younglings.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Grogu Stickers (Thunder Bay Press - April 7th)

Stickers! What more could you possible want?

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - You're My Little Grogu (Studio Fun International - April 7th)

This got announced at New York Comic Con last year. Again, it's for the smaller Star Wars fans out there.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Where Are the Mandalorian and Grogu? Search the Galaxy (Studio Fun International - April 14th)

Kinda like Where's Waldo? for Star Wars kids. Could be fun.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - We Are One (Golden Books - April 14th)

Little Golden Books have had a massive comeback lately, and I have to admit we've bought a bunch of the recent ones for children we know. This will probably be another one we'll pick up as a gift.

Star Wars: Icons - Darth Vader (Insight Editions - April 21st)

Author Anthony Breznican (Brutal Youth) dives into the impact of one of the most famous villains in pop-culture history.

Star Wars Insider final issue (Titan Magazines - April 28th)

Issue #237 of Star Wars Insider will be its last, concluding a tradition that started way back with the official Lucasfilm Fan Club. Might be something you'll want to pick up for your collection.

Star Wars: Galactic Drinks (Insight Editions - April 28th)

Perfect for your at-home Star Wars bar! Or the one that I desperately want to build someday.

Star Wars: Dad Jokes Strike Back (Chronicle - April 28th)

Kelly Knox (Star Wars Everyday) is back with more groan-worthy dad jokes from A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Guided Journal (Insight Editions - April 28th)

This promises "Creative Prompts, Meditations, Lists, and Other Activities Inspired by the Mandalorian."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Grogu: Ultimate Sticker Collection (DK - April 28th)

Different from the previous sticker book listed above, in that this one looks like it features a bunch of characters from the new movie. More than 1,000 stickers!

The Art of Coloring - Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (Disney Books - April 28th)

Can't go wrong with a Star Wars coloring book.

LEGO Star Wars: Grogu's Adventures (Studio Fun International - April 28th)

Another children's activity book, this time featuring Grogu in his adorable LEGO form. It will even include an authentic LEGO minifigure!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Where I Go, He Goes (Disney Books - April 28th)

This will be a World of Reading title for Younglings.

Star Wars: The Secrets of the Jedi - The Chronicles of Luke Skywalker (Insight Editions - May 12th)

This will be an updated and expanded version of the 2019 reference book entitled The Secrets of the Jedi.

Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith - The Chronicles of Emperor Palpatine (Insight Editions - May 12th)

Similarly, The Secrets of the Sith is getting an updated and expanded edition with a longer title.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Visual Guide (DK - May 19th)

This will be a must-get for me. Pablo Hidalgo's (Star Wars: The Acolyte - Visual Guide) official reference books are often considered indispensable resources for fans.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Official Funko POP! Coloring Book (Insight Editions - May 19th)

More coloring, this time in Funko style.

The Mandalorian and Grogu (Lucasfilm - May 22nd)

This is the big one, folks-- the first theatrical Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Director Jon Favreau (Chef) is responsible for bringing the characters he created for Disney+ to the big screen, along with Sigourney Weaver as New Republic Colonel Ward, Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt, and Steve Blum as Garazeb "Zeb" Orellios from Star Wars Rebels. Let's keep our fingers crossed that it's even bigger and better than the The Mandalorian series!

Star Wars: Smugglers Run update (Disney Parks - May 22nd)

Probably the second-biggest thing coming from A Galaxy Far, Far Away this year is a highly anticipated update to the Smugglers Run attraction at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios' Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge themed lands. Travel to new locations and interact with little Grogu along the way, in this new mission inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu (it's not an accident that it happens to be opening on the same day).

Star Wars: ABCs in a Galaxy Far, Far Away (Disney Books - June 2nd)

While older kids and their parents are off enjoying The Mandalorian and Grogu in movie theaters, younger fans can learn the alphabet from R2-D2 and friends.

The Art of Star Wars: Andor (Abrams - June 30th)

Sure to be another gorgeous coffee-table book from author Phil Szostak (The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens), this time taking us behind the design of one of the most acclaimed pieces of Star Wars media ever released.

Star Wars: Eyes Like Stars (Delacorte Press - July 21st)

This is being billed as the first Star Wars romance novel, though I can think of a few previous titles that would probably also fall into that category. Written by Ashley Poston (The Dead Romantics), set during the sequel trilogy era, and featuring all-new characters.

Star Wars: Legacy (Random House Worlds - July 28th)

Fans are already buzzing about this novel by author Madeline Roux (Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View), which will be set between Episodes VIII and IX of the Skywalker Saga and focus on Rey's Jedi training under Leia Organa.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace - A Visual Archive (Insight Editions - September 1st)

This feels like it's a couple years late for the 25th anniversary of Episode I, but prequel fans are probably going to want to grab it anyway.

Star Wars: Reign of the Empire - Edge of the Abyss (Random House Worlds - September 15th)

When it comes to Star Wars novels arriving in 2026, this is the one I'm personally most excited for. Author Rebecca Roanhorse (Star Wars: Resistance Reborn) is bringing us the sequel to Alexander Freed's Reign of the Empire - The Mask of Fear from early last year, and it will be set one year prior to the beginning of Andor, focusing once again on the characters of Mon Mothma, Bail Organa, and Saw Gerrera. Sign me up!

The World of Funko: Star Wars (Insight Editions - October 6th)

This promises to be a "unique and comprehensive guide" to collection Star Wars Funko Pop! vinyl figures, and it will even include a mini Funko Pop!

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord (Disney+ - date TBA)

As far as Star Wars animation goes this year, Maul - Shadow Lord looks as though it will fill in a big chunk of the missing narrative for the former Sith Lord, set in the years following the Clone Wars and featuring voice actor Sam Witwer reprising his famous role.

Star Wars: Visions Presents The Ninth Jedi (Disney+ - date TBA)

This animated series is a spinoff of Star Wars: Visions and is not connected to the larger Star Wars canon, but if the two existing "The Ninth Jedi" shorts (from Volumes 1 and 3) are any indication, it should still be excellent.

Star Wars: Zero Company (Respawn Entertainment - date TBA)

This new video game developed by Bit Reactor for modern consoles promises to deliver XCOM-style turn-based action to the Star Wars galaxy. And as a huge XCOM and Star Wars fan, I couldn't be more excited.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Secret Mode - date TBA)

The second Star Wars video game anticipated for a 2026 release is this racing game from developer Fuse Games. Might it be a worthy successor to Star Wars: Episode I - Racer from 1999? If so, it could prove very popular.

Star Wars: Ahsoka season 2 (Disney+ - ?????)

Here at the end of my list, I have to ask the same question that you're probably wondering right now-- "Where's Ahsoka season two?" We know for sure that the second season of this acclaimed live-action Disney+ series starring Rosario Dawson has already been shot, but Lucasfilm and its parent company Disney have not announced a release date for it, nor has it appeared on any of the company's official schedules for 2026. My prediction was that we would see it sometime in the fall of this year, but why are the powers that be leaving us in suspense. Perhaps Lucasfilm wants to keep the focus on The Mandalorian and Grogu until that movie sees (a hopefully very successful) release, and then pivot toward promoting the next live-action Star Wars adventure. Again, only time will tell.