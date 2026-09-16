Brush Up on Your "Hutt-story" in the Latest Episode of Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: Galaxy Guide"

If you're relatively new to Star Wars or simply a more casual fan of the franchise, you may be wondering what the big deal is with those huge slug-like crimelord beings are who tend to show up whenever main characters delve into the underworld of A Galaxy Far, Far Away. Luckily, Lucasfilm has now released a 13-minute video detailing the ins and outs of the Hutts as part of its Star Wars: Galaxy Guide YouTube series. You can watch the video in its entirety below.

What's happening:

Lucasfilm released an informative new video all about the history of the Hutt species as part of its ongoing Star Wars: Galaxy Guide series.

Jabba the Hutt was first mentioned in the original 1977 Star Wars film and later popped up (in an unrecognizable form) via Marvel Comics' first Star Wars title in the late 70s. But we didn't find out what the giant slug really looked like until 1983's Return of the Jedi.

Since then, the Hutts have become a major part of Star Wars underworld lore, showing up in everything from novels to comic books to video games. Most recently, the infamous Hutt Twins were featured as the main antagonists in Lucasfilm's latest theatrical film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Watch The Hutts: Crime, Slime, and Power | Star Wars: Galaxy Guide:

More Star Wars News: