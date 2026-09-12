Lucasfilm Games Celebrates National Video Games Day with Big Sale and Cool Trailer
Gaming in the galaxy, far, far away just got a lot cheaper.
It's National Video Games Day, and if you need a reason to play some video games, Lucasfilm Games is giving you several, with great deals on a host of Star Wars games and a fun trailer that is sure to get you pumped to play them.
What's Happening:
- The official Star Wars website has announced that a sale on Star Wars games is going on this weekend.
- In honor of National Video Games Day, September 12, the sale will run through September 13th, across Xbox, Steam, and GOG.com.
- The discounts are primarily on older Star Wars game titles, games like X-Wing, the original Knights of the Old Republic, and the Force Unleashed games.
- The good news is that due to the age of the titles and the discounts, game prices are only a few bucks each.
- When it comes to more modern titles, Lucasfilm Games celebrated them in a sizzle reel that contains clips from the publisher's recent hits, like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and the recently released Star Wars: Zero Company.
- It also includes looks at upcoming games, like Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Star Wars: Eclipse (apparently that's still happening), and the long-awaited remake of Star Wars: The Old Republic.
More Video Game News:
- The recent Guardians of the Galaxy game is getting a new release for Nintendo Switch 2.
- Planet Coaster developer Frontier recently announced a plan for an upcoming game with Disney.
- Check out the launch trailer for Marvel's Wolverine, set for release in just a few days.