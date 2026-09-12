Lucasfilm Games Celebrates National Video Games Day with Big Sale and Cool Trailer

Gaming in the galaxy, far, far away just got a lot cheaper.

It's National Video Games Day, and if you need a reason to play some video games, Lucasfilm Games is giving you several, with great deals on a host of Star Wars games and a fun trailer that is sure to get you pumped to play them.

What's Happening:

The official Star Wars website has announced that a sale on Star Wars games is going on this weekend.

In honor of National Video Games Day, September 12, the sale will run through September 13th, across Xbox, Steam, and GOG.com.

The discounts are primarily on older Star Wars game titles, games like X-Wing, the original Knights of the Old Republic, and the Force Unleashed games.

The good news is that due to the age of the titles and the discounts, game prices are only a few bucks each.

When it comes to more modern titles, Lucasfilm Games celebrated them in a sizzle reel that contains clips from the publisher's recent hits, like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and the recently released Star Wars: Zero Company.

It also includes looks at upcoming games, like Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Star Wars: Eclipse (apparently that's still happening), and the long-awaited remake of Star Wars: The Old Republic.

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