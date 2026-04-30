Star Wars Fun Permeates Video Gaming Spectrum with New Content in Coming Days

Plus, major releases later in the year!

With May 4 just days away, we're getting all the news from Lucasfilm Games on a number of new and anticipated projects.

What's Happening:

May 4th is just around the corner, and Lucasfilm Games has been coming out with announcements - many of which we've already covered here at Laughing Place.

Just in case you missed them, we're rounding them up here!

Earlier today, we learned about the release date for the upcoming game Star Wars: Galactic Racer, with a promised debut later this year on October 6th. In tandem with that news, we now learned that the game is available for pre-order now.

We also received a full gameplay trailer and now know that pre-orders are available for Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains, which is set to launch in June, featuring characters from across all three Star Wars movie trilogies, plus various TV series. You can choose from your favorite Star Wars heroes or villains, use their unique powers, and battle for control of the galaxy.

Capital Games and EA will launch Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes New Republic Era part 1 on May 5. In Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, players can unlock a complete squad inspired by the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, including The Mandalorian, Kuiil, IG-11, and more, starting May 4. Players can also claim their login calendar all month-long starting May 1

Beyond these big announcements, other games have also joined the celebration of a galaxy far, far away.... including: The addition of Luke Skywalker in Brawlhalla New Star Wars -inspired items and a new Droid companion: BB-8 for Disney Dreamlight Valley



A Star Wars DLC pack for PowerWash Simulator 2 coming this summer

Star Wars: The Old Republic will have several exclusive giveaways for players who log in on May 4, including the BX-RC Probe Droid Minipet. Subscribers will also receive the Vectron Phantom RC2 mount, which is inspired by the Razor Crest in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Several classic Star Wars games are available up to 75% off on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and GOG from April 30-May 5

Follow the journey of Cal Kestis with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, on sale now for up to 90% off across all platforms through May 13, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, on sale now for up to 85% off across all platforms through May 13

Oh, and One More Thing:

Epic and Lucasfilm are also bringing the fan-favorite BDX Droids that have been spotted roaming around the Disney Parks into Fortnite.

Starting May 1, they can be accessed in one of three games - Droid Tycoon - bringing the fun characters into your own home or wherever you play.

Additionally, two other Star Wars themed adventures will be found, including Galactic Seige and Escape Vader - which sounds a lot like a horror-based virtual hide and seek similar to other franchise games we've seen before - looking at you Friday the 13th.

Later in May, Fortnite will also play host to a special watch party featuring Jon Favreau and the new Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu film.