Star Wars - In Concert to Bring the Original Trilogy to Life Alongside Star Wars Celebration Japan

The inaugural celebration kicks off in just over a week.

Star Wars Celebration Japan kicks off next week! From April 18th-20th, Star Wars fans from around the world will gather together to celebrate the hit sci-fi series. Attendees visiting the event can enjoy the original trilogy in an immersive Star Wars - In Concert experience.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars - In Concert is headed back to Japan for 2025!

The immersive moviegoing experience invites fans to watch the original Star Wars trilogy on the big screen, as the unforgettable John Williams score is brought to life by a live orchestra.

Happening simultaneously with the inaugural Star Wars Celebration Japan, Star Wars’ biggest fans will be able to celebrate the LucasFilm creation outside of Makuhari Messe.

Star Wars - In Concert offers showtimes every single day of Star Wars Celebration Japan, which takes place from April 18th through April 20th.

The concert series will be held at Tokyo Garden Theater, Ariake.

Showtimes include

Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope

April 18th at 7PM

April 19th at 1:30PM

Star Wars – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

April 19th at 7PM

Star Wars – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

April 20th at 1:30PM

You can learn more about the event and how to purchase tickets here

Star Wars Celebration Japan invites fans to Makuhari Messe, Japan to come together and celebrate the iconic films, video games, novels, comics, television series and theme park attractions of the iconic sci-fi universe.

The celebration will see iconic Star Wars guests like Hayden Christensen, Ashley Eckstein, Anthony Daniels, Diego Luna and more.

For more information on Star Wars Celebration Japan, visit their official site here

