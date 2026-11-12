Disney and Cosm Collaborate to Debut "Star Wars: A New Hope" in Shared Reality

2027 marks the 50th anniversary of Star Wars and Lucasfilm is planning on spending the entire year celebrating. The 50th anniversary will see the original 1977 version of Star Wars released in theaters, but if you're one who wants to look toward the future, and the past, another option is available.

What's Happening:

Cosm offers shared reality theatrical experiences, with five locations across the U.S.

It previously offered a one-night-only experience during the release of Tron: Ares.

Next year it will offer a special Star Wars experience, screening the 2019 version of Star Wars: A New Hope

According to a release from Disney and Cosm, fans will be transported into the Star Wars galaxy through Cosm's Shared Reality format.

The release celebrates the 50th anniversary of Star Wars and will be featured in Cosm’s 12K+ LED Dome, offering dynamic environments that bring iconic scenes to life.

Guests will travel to locations such as the desert planet of Tatooine, the fourth moon of Yavin, and will witness milestone moments like the destruction of Alderaan.

The experience will include collaboration with Disney's Lucasfilm, Industrial Light & Magic, and MakeMake.

Tickets for this experience will be available at Cosm’s venues in Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, and Los Angeles starting in 2027.

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