Hasbro Unveils Star Wars 50th Anniversary Collection
2027 is going to be a big year for Star Wars. Lucasfilm has announced plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the franchise in a number of different ways, which include all-new merchandise from Hasbro. Several new figures are set to debut next year that fans and collectors will want to jump on, and pre-orders for some are available now.
What's Happening:
- Hasbro has announced several new action figures, in three different series, that will be available next year as part of the 50th anniversary of Star Wars.
- The Black Series features premium 6-inch figures of iconic characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and R2-D2.
- The Vintage Collection revives the classic 3.75-inch scale with figures including Darth Vader, Arleil Schous, and a special Death Star Escape 4-Pack featuring Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca.
- The Retro Collection captures the nostalgia of early Star Wars merchandise with its vintage-inspired sculpting. Fans can look forward to figures of beloved characters such as Ben Kenobi, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and many more, along with an Episode IV Action Figure Set complete with a Cardboard Display, offering a flashback to the playful simplicity of the original toys.
- New products include:
STAR WARS BLACK SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER
Pre-order November 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027
STAR WARS BLACK SERIES PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA
Pre-order November 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027
STAR WARS BLACK SERIES ARTOO-DETOO (R2-D2)
Pre-order November 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027
STAR WARS THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DEATH STAR ESCAPE 4-PACK
Pre-order November 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ARLEIL SCHOUS
Pre-order November 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH VADER
Pre-order November 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STORMTROOPER
Pre-order November 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027
STAR WARS RETRO STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE REBEL FLEET TROOPER & STORMTROOPER
Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027
STAR WARS RETRO STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE JAWA & TUSKEN RAIDER
Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027
STAR WARS RETRO EPISODE IV ACTION FIGURE SET WITH CARDBOARD DISPLAY
Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027
STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION BEN (OBI-WAN) KENOBI
Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027
STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION HAN SOLO
Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027
STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION CHEWBACCA
Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027
STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA
Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027
STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER
Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027
STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION DARTH VADER
Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027
More Star Wars News:
- Here's more of what Lucasfilm has planned for the 50th anniversary of Star Wars.
- A new documentary film about the making of Star Wars will hit Disney+ next year.
- Follow the journey of a Star Wars vending machine that traveled the nation.