Hasbro Unveils Star Wars 50th Anniversary Collection

New action figures from Hasbro celebrate the legacy of 'Star Wars: A New Hope'.

2027 is going to be a big year for Star Wars. Lucasfilm has announced plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the franchise in a number of different ways, which include all-new merchandise from Hasbro. Several new figures are set to debut next year that fans and collectors will want to jump on, and pre-orders for some are available now.

What's Happening:

Hasbro has announced several new action figures, in three different series, that will be available next year as part of the 50th anniversary of Star Wars.

The Black Series features premium 6-inch figures of iconic characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and R2-D2.

The Vintage Collection revives the classic 3.75-inch scale with figures including Darth Vader, Arleil Schous, and a special Death Star Escape 4-Pack featuring Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca.

The Retro Collection captures the nostalgia of early Star Wars merchandise with its vintage-inspired sculpting. Fans can look forward to figures of beloved characters such as Ben Kenobi, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and many more, along with an Episode IV Action Figure Set complete with a Cardboard Display, offering a flashback to the playful simplicity of the original toys.

New products include:



STAR WARS BLACK SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER

Pre-order November 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027

STAR WARS BLACK SERIES PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA

Pre-order November 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027

STAR WARS BLACK SERIES ARTOO-DETOO (R2-D2)

Pre-order November 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027

STAR WARS THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DEATH STAR ESCAPE 4-PACK

Pre-order November 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ARLEIL SCHOUS

Pre-order November 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH VADER

Pre-order November 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STORMTROOPER

Pre-order November 12 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027

STAR WARS RETRO STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE REBEL FLEET TROOPER & STORMTROOPER

Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027

STAR WARS RETRO STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE JAWA & TUSKEN RAIDER

Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027

STAR WARS RETRO EPISODE IV ACTION FIGURE SET WITH CARDBOARD DISPLAY

Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION BEN (OBI-WAN) KENOBI

Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION HAN SOLO

Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION CHEWBACCA

Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA

Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER

Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION DARTH VADER

Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027

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