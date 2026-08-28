"Star Wars Rebels" Voice Cast Announced as Celebrity Guests for Star Wars Celebration 2027 in Los Angeles
Why it's Hera, and Kanan... and my favorite, Zeb! They're all here!
Fans of Star Wars Rebels who will be attending next year's Star Wars Celebration in Los Angeles should be very excited about today's announcement that the animated series' main voice cast will be appearing as celebrity guests at the highly anticipated event.
What's happening:
- Six voice cast members from the beloved 2014-2018 animated series Star Wars Rebels have been announced as celebrity guests for Star Wars Celebration 2027 in Los Angeles, California. The event will take place from April 1-4, 2027 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
- Steve Blum (who voiced Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios on the series), Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren), Freddie Prinze Jr. (Kanan Jarrus), Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla), Taylor Gray (Ezra Bridger), and Jim Cummings (Hondo Ohnaka) have all been announced as guests for the event.
- Many of the above-listed characters have made live-action appearances in recent Star Wars content, though they've all be recast except for Zeb, who is still voiced by Steve Blum in The Mandalorian season 3 and The Mandalorian and Grogu theatrical movie.
What they're saying:
- Star Wars Celebration: "We’re bringing the Ghost Crew to Los Angeles! The iconic voices behind Star Wars Rebels are coming to Celebration. Keep an eye on the horizon; more guests are on their way!"
More Star Wars Celebration News:
- Other actors from The Mandalorian were recently announced to participate in the event.
- You could also meet Ashley Eckstein, Ahmed Best, and more at Star Wars Celebration 2027.
- Unfortunately if you don't already have tickets for the event, they might be difficult to come by.