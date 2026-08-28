"Star Wars Rebels" Voice Cast Announced as Celebrity Guests for Star Wars Celebration 2027 in Los Angeles

Why it's Hera, and Kanan... and my favorite, Zeb! They're all here!

Fans of Star Wars Rebels who will be attending next year's Star Wars Celebration in Los Angeles should be very excited about today's announcement that the animated series' main voice cast will be appearing as celebrity guests at the highly anticipated event.

What's happening:

Six voice cast members from the beloved 2014-2018 animated series Star Wars Rebels have been announced as celebrity guests for Star Wars Celebration 2027 in Los Angeles, California. The event will take place from April 1-4, 2027 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Steve Blum (who voiced Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios on the series), Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren), Freddie Prinze Jr. (Kanan Jarrus), Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla), Taylor Gray (Ezra Bridger), and Jim Cummings (Hondo Ohnaka) have all been announced as guests for the event.

(who voiced Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios on the series), (Sabine Wren), (Kanan Jarrus), (Hera Syndulla), (Ezra Bridger), and (Hondo Ohnaka) have all been announced as guests for the event. Many of the above-listed characters have made live-action appearances in recent Star Wars content, though they've all be recast except for Zeb, who is still voiced by Steve Blum in The Mandalorian season 3 and The Mandalorian and Grogu theatrical movie.

We’re bringing the Ghost Crew to Los Angeles! The iconic voices behind Star Wars Rebels are coming to Celebration. Keep an eye on the horizon; more guests are on their way! pic.twitter.com/CCs5bcSOtH — StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) August 28, 2026

What they're saying:

Star Wars Celebration: "We’re bringing the Ghost Crew to Los Angeles! The iconic voices behind Star Wars Rebels are coming to Celebration. Keep an eye on the horizon; more guests are on their way!"

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