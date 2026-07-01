"Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi" Series Trailer to Debut Tomorrow from Production I.G and Lucasfilm
"The Ninth Jedi" is a continuation of two shorts from the "Star Wars: Visions" anthology series.
Ever since Volume 3 of Lucasfilm's animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions was released last fall, fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the spinoff series Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi. And now we have some details about when we'll get the trailer-- and hopefully the release date-- for this continuation of "The Ninth Jedi."
What's happening:
- Via the official Star Wars social media feeds, Lucasfilm and Production I.G have announced that the trailer for their new animated series Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi will be released tomorrow-- Thursday, July 2.
- Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi is a spinoff of Lucasfilm's animated Disney+ anthology series Star Wars: Visions, specifically continuing the story presented in the shorts "The Ninth Jedi" and "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope" from Volumes 1 and 3, respectively. It will continue to follow the character of Lah Kara (voiced by Chinatsu Akasaki in the Japanese version and Kimiko Glenn in the English dub).
- This limited series was first announced at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan. A specific release date for the series is also expected to be revealed tomorrow.
More Star Wars: Visions News:
- The first episode of Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi will premiere at Anime Expo in Los Angeles tomorrow, as well.
- In Episode 235 of Laughing Place's Star Wars podcast "Who's the Bossk?" we discussed Volume 3 of Star Wars: Visions.
- Read our news post from when Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi was first announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan.