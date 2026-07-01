"Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi" Series Trailer to Debut Tomorrow from Production I.G and Lucasfilm

"The Ninth Jedi" is a continuation of two shorts from the "Star Wars: Visions" anthology series.

Ever since Volume 3 of Lucasfilm's animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions was released last fall, fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the spinoff series Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi. And now we have some details about when we'll get the trailer-- and hopefully the release date-- for this continuation of "The Ninth Jedi."

What's happening:

  • Via the official Star Wars social media feeds, Lucasfilm and Production I.G have announced that the trailer for their new animated series Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi will be released tomorrow-- Thursday, July 2.
  • Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi is a spinoff of Lucasfilm's animated Disney+ anthology series Star Wars: Visions, specifically continuing the story presented in the shorts "The Ninth Jedi" and "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope" from Volumes 1 and 3, respectively. It will continue to follow the character of Lah Kara (voiced by Chinatsu Akasaki in the Japanese version and Kimiko Glenn in the English dub).
  • This limited series was first announced at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan. A specific release date for the series is also expected to be revealed tomorrow.

More Star Wars: Visions News:

  • The first episode of Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi will premiere at Anime Expo in Los Angeles tomorrow, as well.
  • In Episode 235 of Laughing Place's Star Wars podcast "Who's the Bossk?" we discussed Volume 3 of Star Wars: Visions.
  • Read our news post from when Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi was first announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan.
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino