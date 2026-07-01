"Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi" Series Trailer to Debut Tomorrow from Production I.G and Lucasfilm

"The Ninth Jedi" is a continuation of two shorts from the "Star Wars: Visions" anthology series.

Ever since Volume 3 of Lucasfilm's animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions was released last fall, fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the spinoff series Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi. And now we have some details about when we'll get the trailer-- and hopefully the release date-- for this continuation of "The Ninth Jedi."

What's happening:

Via the official Star Wars social media feeds, Lucasfilm and Production I.G have announced that the trailer for their new animated series Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi will be released tomorrow-- Thursday, July 2 .

. Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi is a spinoff of Lucasfilm's animated Disney+ anthology series Star Wars: Visions, specifically continuing the story presented in the shorts "The Ninth Jedi" and "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope" from Volumes 1 and 3, respectively. It will continue to follow the character of Lah Kara (voiced by Chinatsu Akasaki in the Japanese version and Kimiko Glenn in the English dub).

This limited series was first announced at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan. A specific release date for the series is also expected to be revealed tomorrow.

Trust in the Force.



Don’t miss the all-new Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi. Trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CWRtSNoKwt — Star Wars (@starwars) July 1, 2026

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