"StuGo" Creator Ryan Gillis Shares Video Game Tests For All to Play, Themed To Now-Cancelled Series

Gillis is the first to admit that one of them does not work though.

In what appears to be one last StuGo treat from creator Ryan Gillis, he has shared links to different game tests that were developed as potential marketing material for the now cancelled series.

What’s Happening:

Ryan Gillis, one of the creators of the Disney Channel series, StuGo, has taken to BlueSky once again to share more about the now-cancelled series.

Devotees may recall that in the last 48 hours, Gillis had posted the news that his series, created alongside Sunil Hall, has been cancelled, after being left in virtual limbo since the series completed its first season back in May.

Another update had come in the summer, saying they were told they were waiting to see how the series performed on Disney+ before they would find out the fate of the series.

That said, now Gillis has shared what he says is some marketing material for the show - video games that he and Hall had made after watching a tutorial.

His post reads: “Oh, one last StuGo thing! Back when [Sunil Hall] and I were trying to make marketing material for the show - we both attempted making little sprite based StuGo games.”

He then shared the links to the game tests, saying that his version is “100% busted but Sunil’s actually works!” Both are 2-D top-view games where you play as Pliny and roam through the scene.

Having to try for ourselves, we dove in and sure enough, Sunil’s does work. Called “Fruit Wanter,” in this game we are tasked with bringing a piece of fruit to Chicho the mutant.

I feel that it is important to note that Gillis also provides the voice of Chicho in the series, though the character in these games make a simple noise - no actual dialogue.

The task in Fruit Wanter seems simple at first, until you try playing it and find that the fruit slides around like a hockey puck. While simple, fun, and obviously the test - it is incredibly addictive for those with a competitive nature.

As for Gillis’s game, he properly warns everyone on the game page - “Heads up - this game doesn’t work or go anywhere! It’s just an experiment I made…”

Once you get into this game (which is untitled) you’ll see a lot more sights recognizable to StuGo than in the other game, as you navigate Pliny to interact with the other kids throughout their cargo ship living quarters. You can also head outside and find Chicho, who (via text blurb) asks for a coconut. While it seems like that is a completable task, as Gillis said, it doesn’t work.

However, the game is still worth checking out, especially to see our StuGo friends in 2-D/8-bit form.

You can find Gillis’s StuGo game at the link, and Fruit Wanter at its own separate link.

StuGo debuted in January of this year, following six overachieving middle school students who were tricked into spending time at a totally legitimate (it wasn’t) summer camp led by a mad scientist. In reality, she only wanted their help to build crazy doomsday devices and other scientific (or not so scientific) experiments and mindless chores.

While that is the basic premise, we got attached to this wholly unique (and Emmy-Nominated!) series on a crazy sci-fi island of absurd nonsense, mutants in fashionable pants, a leg farm, a sticker dealing Manatee that babysits, a plant monarchy takeover, a time clone of a secret twin, a sister dolphin….this list can keep going for about 40 different stories.

You can catch StuGo streaming now on Disney+.