TGL Season 2 on ESPN Embraces Fun, Fandom, and a Modern Sports Experience

TGL’s inaugural season was the first time I regularly watched golf since Tiger Woods was turning Sunday golf broadcasts into must-see TV. That interest turned personal when I attended ESPN Experiences’ Behind the Ropes at the Travelers Championship. Arriving at the course, Keegan Bradley, whom I knew from the previous TGL season, was the first player I spotted, and he went on to take the trophy. Heading into Season 2, I knew I wanted a team to root for. Inspired by these events, I adopted his team and made it official by ordering a Boston Common shirt emblazoned with their Ballfrog mascot.

Boston Common Golf, representing Boston and New England, blends star power with hometown pride. Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, and Hideki Matsuyama along with Michael Thorbjornsen form a roster that balances major champions, experience, and local connections. Season 1 didn’t deliver a win, but with this lineup and the momentum of Season 2, the team is poised for excitement. And I’ll admit it: as an emerging golf fan, there’s something about the Ballfrog that makes rooting for them fun.

Inspired by Boston Common’s iconic Frog Pond, a gathering place where you’ll find ice skating and hockey in the winter, and in summer, a wading and spray pool for families. You’ll also find a variety of frog sculptures - Frogs in Common - including the charming Tommy holding a fishing rod and Angela, who sits deep in thought. This year, Boston Common Golf brought the mascot to life with a real-world presence simply named The Frog. Carrying a golf club and a TGL hammer flag, he’s a playful reminder that sports can be as much about joy and community as competition.

Tonight begins a fresh chapter for the Ballfrogs with a primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Golf Club. Their lineup of world-class competitors, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and Sahith Theegala, brings strategic course management and clutch shot-making that promises a high-stakes, fast-paced showdown in tonight’s TGL matchup. I’m hoping for a Boston Common Golf win with Rory carrying over the momentum from his 2025 Masters win, which completed his career Grand Slam, a feat achieved by only six players in history.



TGL itself has evolved, too, with expanded putting green, new camera angles, and redesigned holes, including the introduction of team-specific “signature” holes. Plus, the teams have a full season under their belt, promising more strategic play, including stronger integration of the TGL Hammer. Who knew golf could be this fun? With mascots, hammer shots, and a team to cheer for, TGL makes even a casual observer like me want to watch every match.



Tonight’s match between Boston Common Golf and Los Angeles Golf Club airs at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2