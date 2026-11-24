New Poster Revealed for "The Bluey Movie" with Many Months Ahead Before Theatrical Debut
The Heelers are headed to the big screen, and we're still waiting.
Bluey and Bingo are heading to movie theaters next summer, and a new poster is getting fans ready for the arrival.
What's Happening:
- Disney has shared a new poster for the upcoming film, The Bluey Movie, ahead of its release exclusively in theaters everywhere on August 6, 2027.
The new poster showcases Bluey and her sister, Bingo, in what appears to be a game of "Keepy Uppy" with a red balloon.
- The new poster echoes a teaser that debuted back in August to the crowd at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, wherein we get to see the blue heeler and her sister playing the same game, in a brand new 3D look that is also carried over to the poster.
- You can check out that teaser below.
- The release date, August 6, 2027, had previously been announced, but it wasn't until D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August of 2026 that fans got their first look at the new and highly-anticipated film.
- We don't know much about the movie so far, but we do know that the story takes place over a day when a big surprise changes things for Bluey and her family.
- Creator Joe Brumm wrote and directed the film, with Richard Jeffery co-directing and Amber Naismith producing. Ludo Studio is producing the movie in collaboration with BBC Studios, and Walt Disney Studios is distributing it.
- Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack return as Chilli and Bandit, while series composer Joff Bush is creating music for the film.
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