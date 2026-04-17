Ridley Scott’s "The Dog Stars" Debuts First Trailer and Poster at CinemaCon

Jacob Elordi leads an all-star cast in a haunting post-apocalyptic thriller about survival and humanity

In a cinematic landscape crowded with end-of-the-world stories, it takes a visionary to remind audiences that survival isn’t just about staying alive, it’s about holding onto what makes us human. That’s exactly the promise behind The Dog Stars, the latest epic thriller from legendary director Ridley Scott, which just unveiled its first trailer and poster at CinemaCon.

What’s Happening:

From its very first glimpse, The Dog Stars sets a haunting tone: vast, empty landscapes, quiet tension, and a world that feels both eerily still and dangerously unpredictable. At the center of it all is Hig, a lone pilot played by Jacob Elordi, who has carved out a fragile existence in a post-apocalyptic wilderness. Alongside him is Bangley, a hardened survivalist portrayed by Josh Brolin, whose pragmatic approach to survival contrasts sharply with Hig’s lingering hope.

That hope is what drives the story forward. When a mysterious radio transmission cuts through the silence, Hig is faced with a choice: remain in the safety of the life he’s built, or risk everything in search of connection, meaning, and possibly other survivors. It’s a premise that leans into classic post-apocalyptic themes while grounding them in something more introspective. What’s left of humanity when the world as we know it is gone?

The film’s pedigree only adds to the anticipation. Based on the bestselling novel by Peter Heller, the adaptation brings together a powerhouse ensemble cast including Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, Benedict Wong, and Allison Janney. With a script by Mark L. Smith, known for crafting emotionally grounded survival narratives, the film is positioned to balance large-scale spectacle with deeply personal storytelling.

Visually, Scott appears to be returning to the kind of immersive world-building that has defined much of his career. The trailer hints at sweeping aerial shots, stark environmental contrasts, and a sense of isolation that feels almost tangible. But beyond the visuals, there’s a quieter emotional current running through it all, one that suggests this isn’t just a story about the end of the world, but about the fragile threads of hope that persist in its aftermath.

20th Century Studios is positioning The Dog Stars as a major theatrical event, with an exclusive big-screen release set for late summer. In a time when streaming dominates much of the conversation, the film’s scale and scope feel tailor-made for theaters, inviting audiences to experience its world in the most immersive way possible.

Watch the official trailer for The Dog Stars below:

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