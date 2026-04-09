The Punisher Returns: First "One Last Kill" Trailer and Poster Released

Catch "The Punisher: One Last Kill" on May 12th!

Fans are getting a new look at Marvel Television’s upcoming special The Punisher: One Last Kill with the first official trailer and a new poster. 

What’s Happening:

  • Next month, Marvel Television is inviting fans into a new special continuing the story of 2017’s Punisher
  • The Punisher: One Last Kill sees Frank Castle embark on a new journey, one where revenge isn’t necessary. 
  • But an unexpected conflict draws him right back into the action, and sees Jon Bernthal reprise his role as the titular character.
  • Ahead of the special’s May debut, Marvel Television has released a new trailer and poster to give fans a taste of what to expect. 
  • Beginning with Frank in New York City, we see him coping with the consequences of his violent past, clearly looking to find peace. 
  • However, that peace is quickly interrupted with action shots and Frank putting on his Punisher garb once again. 

  • Plus, check out the new poster below:

  • Catch The Punisher: One Last Kill exclusively on Disney+ May 12th.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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