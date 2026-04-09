The Punisher Returns: First "One Last Kill" Trailer and Poster Released
Catch "The Punisher: One Last Kill" on May 12th!
Fans are getting a new look at Marvel Television’s upcoming special The Punisher: One Last Kill with the first official trailer and a new poster.
What’s Happening:
- Next month, Marvel Television is inviting fans into a new special continuing the story of 2017’s Punisher.
- The Punisher: One Last Kill sees Frank Castle embark on a new journey, one where revenge isn’t necessary.
- But an unexpected conflict draws him right back into the action, and sees Jon Bernthal reprise his role as the titular character.
- Ahead of the special’s May debut, Marvel Television has released a new trailer and poster to give fans a taste of what to expect.
- Beginning with Frank in New York City, we see him coping with the consequences of his violent past, clearly looking to find peace.
- However, that peace is quickly interrupted with action shots and Frank putting on his Punisher garb once again.
- Plus, check out the new poster below:
- Catch The Punisher: One Last Kill exclusively on Disney+ May 12th.
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