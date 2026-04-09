The Punisher Returns: First "One Last Kill" Trailer and Poster Released

Catch "The Punisher: One Last Kill" on May 12th!

Fans are getting a new look at Marvel Television’s upcoming special The Punisher: One Last Kill with the first official trailer and a new poster.

What’s Happening:

Next month, Marvel Television is inviting fans into a new special continuing the story of 2017’s Punisher.

The Punisher: One Last Kill sees Frank Castle embark on a new journey, one where revenge isn’t necessary.

But an unexpected conflict draws him right back into the action, and sees Jon Bernthal reprise his role as the titular character.

Ahead of the special’s May debut, Marvel Television has released a new trailer and poster to give fans a taste of what to expect.

Beginning with Frank in New York City, we see him coping with the consequences of his violent past, clearly looking to find peace.

However, that peace is quickly interrupted with action shots and Frank putting on his Punisher garb once again.

Plus, check out the new poster below:

Catch The Punisher: One Last Kill exclusively on Disney+ May 12th.

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