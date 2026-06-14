"The View" Guest List: J.D. Vance, Joan Cusack, and More to Appear Week of June 15th

The show also celebrates Alyssa Farah Griffin's birthday and welcomes guests Sam Worthington, Anthony Anderson, and Cedric the Entertainer.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of June 15-19:

Monday, June 15 The View Celebrates Alyssa Farah Griffin’s birthday with dog adoptions from Muddy Paws

Tuesday, June 16 Vice President JD Vance live in studio (Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith)

Wednesday, June 17 Sam Worthington (I Will Find You)

Thursday, June 18 Joan Cusack (Toy Story 5)

Friday, June 19 Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer (AC Barbeque: The Husky and Handsome Guide to Grilling)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.



