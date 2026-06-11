Vice President JD Vance to Appear on ABC's "The View" Next Week

The surprise appearance comes as the FCC is locked in a battle with ABC, specifically regarding "The View"
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In an unexpected move, Vice President JD Vance is set to make an appearance on ABC's The View next week to promote his new book.

What's Happening:

  • Vice President JD Vance will appear on America’s most-watched daytime talk show, The View, on Tuesday, June 16 to discuss his new book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.
  • Vance will be joined by all six co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.
  • In addition to his new book, they will discuss priorities and goals for the administration and the latest political headlines.
  • Vance will become the third sitting vice president to appear on the talk show, following Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
  • This appearance comes as ABC is locked in a battle with the FCC, controlled the Trump administration, over license renewals.
  • The FCC has targeted The View, suggesting that it may have run afoul of its equal opportunity provision for political candidates.
  • However, the FCC has argued that the early license renewal is about Disney’s DEI practices, not its programming.
  • Vance's appearance on The View will air on Tuesday, June 16 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET.

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