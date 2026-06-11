Vice President JD Vance to Appear on ABC's "The View" Next Week

The surprise appearance comes as the FCC is locked in a battle with ABC, specifically regarding "The View"

In an unexpected move, Vice President JD Vance is set to make an appearance on ABC's The View next week to promote his new book.

What's Happening:

Vice President JD Vance will appear on America’s most-watched daytime talk show, The View, on Tuesday, June 16 to discuss his new book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

Vance will be joined by all six co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

In addition to his new book, they will discuss priorities and goals for the administration and the latest political headlines.

Vance will become the third sitting vice president to appear on the talk show, following Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

This appearance comes as ABC is locked in a battle with the FCC, controlled the Trump administration, over license renewals.

The FCC has targeted The View, suggesting that it may have run afoul of its equal opportunity provision for political candidates.

However, the FCC has argued that the early license renewal is about Disney’s DEI practices, not its programming.

Vance's appearance on The View will air on Tuesday, June 16 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET.

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