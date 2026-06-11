Celebrity Guests Revealed for Season 12 of "Celebrity Family Feud"
The popular game show returns to ABC on Thursday, July 9.
Celebrity Family Feud is returning for its 12th season this summer on ABC, with its lineup of celebrity guests just revealed.
What's Happening:
- Get ready to "laugh your X off," as Celebrity Family Feud returns to ABC for an all-new season of celebrity match-ups on Thursday, July 9.
- Longtime Family Feud host Steve Harvey once again returns to host the iconic game show, featuring celebrities, along with their family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win $25,000 for a charity of their choice.
- Contestant matchups for Season 12 include:
- AFC Champions vs. NFC Champions
- Team AFC Champions: Ray Lewis Jr., Terrell Suggs, Hines Ward, Melvin Blount and Rodney Harrison
- Team NFC Champions: Michael Singletary, Isaac Bruce, Landon Dickerson, Amani Toomer and Milton Williams
- Team USA Women’s Hockey vs. Team USA Men’s Hockey
- Team USA Women’s Hockey: Laila Edwards, Hilary Knight, Hannah Bilka, Cayla Barnes and Caroline Harvey
- Team USA Men’s Hockey: Griffin LaMarre, Jack Wallace, Declan Farmer, Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin
- “American Idol” Men vs. “American Idol” Women
- “American Idol” Men’s Team: David Archuleta, Clay Aiken, Ruben Studdard, Jamal Roberts and David Cook
- “American Idol” Women’s Team: Kellie Pickler, Lauren Spencer Smith, Abi Carter, Maddie Poppe and Pia Toscano
- Julie Bowen vs. Yvette Nicole Brown
- Chris O’Donnell vs. Wayne Brady
- Nicole Byer vs. Margaret Cho
- Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports vs. Cooper Flagg
- Steve Aoki vs. Joel Kim Booster
- 2 Chainz vs. Eric André
- Zac Brown and Kendra Scott vs. Mickey Guyton
- Sheila E. vs. En Vogue
- Kathy Hilton vs. Da Brat
- Bow Wow vs. Rickey Smiley and his morning show family
- Lisa Lisa vs. Taylor Dayne
- AFC Champions vs. NFC Champions
- Celebrity Family Feud premieres Thursday, July 9 at 8 P.M. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
More Disney TV News:
- Get ready for a summer full of suspense, seduction and obsession, as the new drama series The Shards premieres on FX in early August.
- After seven seasons on Netflix, The Circle is heading to Hulu for a reimagined new edition of the hit social experiment series.
- Hulu has unveiled a new lineup of recurring guest stars for Season 6 of Only Murders in the Building, as the hit mystery-comedy series heads to the UK for the first time.
- ABC's 20/20 will air a new special entitled Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond celebrating three decades of Pixar's first franchise.
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