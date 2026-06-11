Celebrity Guests Revealed for Season 12 of "Celebrity Family Feud"

The popular game show returns to ABC on Thursday, July 9.
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Celebrity Family Feud is returning for its 12th season this summer on ABC, with its lineup of celebrity guests just revealed.

What's Happening:

  • Get ready to "laugh your X off," as Celebrity Family Feud returns to ABC for an all-new season of celebrity match-ups on Thursday, July 9.
  • Longtime Family Feud host Steve Harvey once again returns to host the iconic game show, featuring celebrities, along with their family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win $25,000 for a charity of their choice.
  • Contestant matchups for Season 12 include:
    • AFC Champions vs. NFC Champions
      • Team AFC Champions: Ray Lewis Jr., Terrell Suggs, Hines Ward, Melvin Blount and Rodney Harrison
      • Team NFC Champions: Michael Singletary, Isaac Bruce, Landon Dickerson, Amani Toomer and Milton Williams
    • Team USA Women’s Hockey vs. Team USA Men’s Hockey
      • Team USA Women’s Hockey: Laila Edwards, Hilary Knight, Hannah Bilka, Cayla Barnes and Caroline Harvey
      • Team USA Men’s Hockey: Griffin LaMarre, Jack Wallace, Declan Farmer, Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin
    • American Idol” Men vs. “American Idol” Women
      • “American Idol” Men’s Team: David Archuleta, Clay Aiken, Ruben Studdard, Jamal Roberts and David Cook
      • “American Idol” Women’s Team: Kellie Pickler, Lauren Spencer Smith, Abi Carter, Maddie Poppe and Pia Toscano
    • Julie Bowen vs. Yvette Nicole Brown
    • Chris O’Donnell vs. Wayne Brady
    • Nicole Byer vs. Margaret Cho
    • Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports vs. Cooper Flagg
    • Steve Aoki vs. Joel Kim Booster
    • 2 Chainz vs. Eric André
    • Zac Brown and Kendra Scott vs. Mickey Guyton
    • Sheila E. vs. En Vogue
    • Kathy Hilton vs. Da Brat
    • Bow Wow vs. Rickey Smiley and his morning show family
    • Lisa Lisa vs. Taylor Dayne
  • Celebrity Family Feud premieres Thursday, July 9 at 8 P.M. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

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