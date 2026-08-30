Legendary Visual Effects Company Tippett Studio to Close After Filing for Bankruptcy
Those in the Bay Area can also shop an estate sale this weekend.
Legendary animation and visual effects company Tippett Studio is closing its doors after filing for bankruptcy.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars News Net is reporting Tippett Studio, founded by legendary animator Phil Tippett, is closing its Berkeley, California studio after filing for bankruptcy.
- Tippett’s Star Wars legacy dates back to A New Hope, where he helped animate the dejarik holochess creatures, followed by the AT-ATs in The Empire Strikes Back and the Rancor in Return of the Jedi.
- Founded after the original trilogy, Tippett Studio contributed to films including Jurassic Park, RoboCop, and Ghostbusters while continuing to work on Star Wars projects.
- Tippett cited Hollywood consolidation and competition from production tax incentives among the factors contributing to the studio’s closure.
- The studio’s assets are now being auctioned, including rare Star Wars pieces such as a signed AT-AT artist’s proof, dejarik models, Jabba the Hutt, an AT-ST, and signed original trilogy posters.
- Tippett said deciding what to sell involved “a lot of painful decisions,” although he confirmed he is keeping his Oscars.
- You can check out what is on-sale on the official estate sale listing, which runs through tomorrow.
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