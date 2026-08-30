Legendary Visual Effects Company Tippett Studio to Close After Filing for Bankruptcy

Those in the Bay Area can also shop an estate sale this weekend.
by |
Tags: ,

Legendary animation and visual effects company Tippett Studio is closing its doors after filing for bankruptcy.

What’s Happening:

  • Star Wars News Net is reporting Tippett Studio, founded by legendary animator Phil Tippett, is closing its Berkeley, California studio after filing for bankruptcy.
  • Tippett’s Star Wars legacy dates back to A New Hope, where he helped animate the dejarik holochess creatures, followed by the AT-ATs in The Empire Strikes Back and the Rancor in Return of the Jedi.
  • Founded after the original trilogy, Tippett Studio contributed to films including Jurassic Park, RoboCop, and Ghostbusters while continuing to work on Star Wars projects.
  • Tippett cited Hollywood consolidation and competition from production tax incentives among the factors contributing to the studio’s closure.
  • The studio’s assets are now being auctioned, including rare Star Wars pieces such as a signed AT-AT artist’s proof, dejarik models, Jabba the Hutt, an AT-ST, and signed original trilogy posters.
  • Tippett said deciding what to sell involved “a lot of painful decisions,” although he confirmed he is keeping his Oscars.
  • You can check out what is on-sale on the official estate sale listing, which runs through tomorrow.  

Read More Star Wars:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber