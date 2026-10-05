Pixar Animator Breaks Down Key Scene in "Toy Story 5"

One Toy Story 5 scene was more complex than it may have appeared.

Pixar Animation Studios continues to drive the art of animation forward in new and incredible ways with each new film. Sometimes the studio's breakthroughs are obvious to even casual filmgoers, but sometimes you don't even realize when you're seeing something you've never seen before.

What's Happening:

A new episode of the YouTube series Animation Motivation spotlights Pixar directing animator Jessica Torres, who has been working at the studio since Toy Story 3.

Torres mentions that she loved to draw horses from an early age, and she has worked on several horses in her Pixar career, including toy horse Bullseye and Angus from Brave.

She also worked on a scene in Toy Story 5 where Bullseye and Jessie ride the horse Daffodil

This sequence involved the use of an entirely new horse rig, which Torres helped develop.

The new rig allowed Pixar to animate the horse in ways that had not been available previously.

The horse itself wasn't the only problem, as Torres says nearly every frame of Jessie and Bullseye holding on for dear life had to be animated by hand in order to make it all look right.

Check out the full episode here:

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