"Toy Story 5" Movie Theater Novelty Item Roundup: Popcorn Buckets, Glasses, Lorcana Cards and More

There's a whole bunch of different collectibles coming to various theater chains.

The impending release of Pixar's Toy Story 5 is going to be accompanied by many different collectibles and novelty items from multiple theater chains and we've got a roundup for you.

What's Happening:

With Toy Story 5 tickets now on sale, there's also more info out there about what you can expect to find in terms of collectibles for the film coming to various movie theater chains alongside its release.

With a movie this big, there are certainly plenty of options available, as we'll go over below.

AMC:

Along with a special Toy Story 5-themed ICEE flavor, Sheriff's Swirl, AMC will have several items for the film, including a Buzz Lightyear Popcorn Bucket in the shape of Buzz's ship/toy packaging.

There will also be a Pixar Blind Ball Combo, considering of a small popcorn and drink in themed Toy Story 5 collectible containers, plus 1 Mystery Pin and 1 Mystery Topper with each purchase.

Those attending Dolby Cinema screenings at AMC Theatres of Toy Story 5 on opening weekend (Thursday June 18 through Sunday June 21) can also get a special Toy Story Disney Lorcana card. This Buzz Lightyear – Space Ranger promo card is a foil version of a card from the latest Disney Lorcana TCG set.

Regal Cinemas:

Regal has a different Buzz Lightyear-inspired popcorn bucket, this one evoking Buzz's spacesuit, which also comes with a drink container.

Also available from Regal is a Collectible Combo that includes a Toy Story 5 popcorn tin and a character cup of your choice, with an accompanying topper.

There will also be a Snack Pack Combo in Toy Story 5 packaging, including a soda cup and character topper of your choice among five selections.

Marcus Theatres:

Real D 3D showings of Toy Story 5 at Marcus Theatres come with an exclusive Collectible Ticket for the film.

Alamo Drafthouse:

Alamo will have a special Toy Story 5 kids menu, including a Kids' Cheeseburger, Kids' Chicken Bites, Kids' Cheese Pizza, Kids' Mac & Cheese and Kids' Chicken Quesadilla.

On the collectibles front, Alamo is offering a limited-edition juice glass features retro-inspired artwork by Jeff Granito.

Plus a Buzz Lightyear Hooded Blanket, designed by Grace Svoboda.

Toy Story 5 is directed by Andrew Stanton and features Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, John Ratzenberger, Wallace Shawn, Annie Potts, Bonnie Hunt, Conan O'Brien, Greta Lee, Bad Bunny, Alan Cumming, and Keanu Reeves among the voice cast.

The sequel opens in theaters on June 19.