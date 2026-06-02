"Toy Story: Retro Roundup!" and "Toy Story 3 Complete Edition" Trailer Debut: Revisit Woody and Buzz's Past

The game for "A Bug's Life" is also included as a bonus.

Besides checking out what's next for Woody and Buzz and the gang in this summer's Toy Story 5, you'll also soon be able to once more experience the franchise's video game history through two upcoming releases, Toy Story: Retro Roundup! and Toy Story 3 Complete Edition.

What's Happening:

Atari has announced two throwback Toy Story video game titles coming this October, Toy Story: Retro Roundup! and Toy Story 3 Complete Edition, with a new trailer touting the upcoming releases.

Both releases revisit games from the past, with Retro Roundup! living up to its title by collecting several classic Toy Story games, including different versions made for different platforms, both console and handheld.

The games included on Toy Story: Retro Roundup! are: Toy Story (1995, Sega Genesis, SNES, Game Boy) Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue! (1999, Playstation 1) Toy Story 2 (1999, Game Boy Color) Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000, PlayStation 1, Game Boy Color) Toy Story Racer (2001, PlayStation 1, Game Boy Color) A Bug's Life (1998, PlayStation 1, Game Boy Color)

Yep, you read that right, the game for A Bug's Life is also part of Toy Story: Retro Roundup! as a bonus inclusion, on top of Buzz Lightyear of Star Command allowing a title that was a Toy Story spinoff to also make its way in.

Toy Story 3 Complete Edition meanwhile gets its own release, bringing back the 3D adventure for modern consoles.

Toy Story 3 Complete Edition features Toy Box Mode, in which you can complete quests in any order, decorate your town, and customize its citizens.

The update to the 2010 game also features upgraded graphics, with up to 4K resolution at 60 FPS, depending on platform.

As glimpsed in the trailer above, there are also new behind-the-scenes videos that include Jason Katz (Head of Story, Pixar), Jim Hanks (Voice Actor), Luigi Priore (VP and GM, Disney & Pixar Games), and Jon Burton (Founder, TT Games).

There's also a virtual museum that includes rare design documents, vintage development photos, and more.

The two titles are available separately, or together as a Double Pack that can be pre-ordered now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch for $39.99 or on Switch 2 for $49.99.

Both the separate versions of Toy Story: Retro Roundup! and Toy Story 3 Complete Edition and the Double Pack will be released on October 15.