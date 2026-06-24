Special Olympics USA Games Welcomes "Toy Story 5" Screenings for Thousands of Athletes and Families
The event is currently ongoing in Minneapolis, MN.
Disney is bringing a little extra magic to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games with special screenings of Toy Story 5 for athletes and their families.
What’s Happening:
- The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games are here!
- Taking place in Minneapolis, MN on June 20–26, 2026, about 3,000 athletes from all 50 states compete in 16 sports, including track & field, swimming, basketball, flag football, powerlifting, gymnastics, and more!
- During this year’s opening ceremony, ESPN and Disney made a surprise announcement to bring a little extra play to the event.
- Jess Sims was joined by Woody and Jessie to announce special screenings of Toy Story 5 as a part of Special Olympics Family Nights.
- The screenings are intended to help welcome athletes and families, while fostering a sense of community during the games.
- You can check out the announcement video below:
About Toy Story 5:
- Released last Friday, June 19th, Toy Story 5 sees Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.
- Conan O’Brien takes on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.
- Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.
- The film has taken the world by storm, grossing more than $312 million worldwide in just one weekend.
- Check out Toy Story 5 in theaters now!
Read More Toy Story 5: