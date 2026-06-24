Special Olympics USA Games Welcomes "Toy Story 5" Screenings for Thousands of Athletes and Families

The event is currently ongoing in Minneapolis, MN.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Disney is bringing a little extra magic to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games with special screenings of Toy Story 5 for athletes and their families. 

What’s Happening:

  • The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games are here!
  • Taking place in Minneapolis, MN on June 20–26, 2026, about 3,000 athletes from all 50 states compete in 16 sports, including track & field, swimming, basketball, flag football, powerlifting, gymnastics, and more!
  • During this year’s opening ceremony, ESPN and Disney made a surprise announcement to bring a little extra play to the event. 
  • Jess Sims was joined by Woody and Jessie to announce special screenings of Toy Story 5 as a part of Special Olympics Family Nights. 
  • The screenings are intended to help welcome athletes and families, while fostering a sense of community during the games. 
  • You can check out the announcement video below:

About Toy Story 5:

  • Released last Friday, June 19th, Toy Story 5 sees Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology. 
  • Conan O’Brien takes on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training. 
  • Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky. 
  • The film has taken the world by storm, grossing more than $312 million worldwide in just one weekend. 
  • Check out Toy Story 5 in theaters now!

Read More Toy Story 5:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber