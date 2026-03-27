"Versa" Disney Short Soundtrack Now Streaming

Haim Mazar’s emotional score brings Disney’s mysterious short film Versa to life across all streaming platforms
by |
Tags: , , ,

A new Disney short has captured the hearts of many, and now its music is ready to transport listeners on an emotional, otherworldly journey through the cosmos.

What’s Happening:

  • The original soundtrack for Versa, composed by Haim Mazar, has been officially released today across all major streaming platforms. 
  • Featuring five evocative tracks, the score captures the heart of the short’s story, blending sweeping orchestral moments with intimate, reflective tones that mirror the film’s emotional arc.
  • The Versa soundtrack is structured like a narrative in itself, guiding listeners through the film’s emotional beats:
    • 1. Overture
    • 2. The Breaking 
    • 3. Acceptance 
    • 4. A Cosmic Dance
    • 5. Ever After 
  • Each track serves as both a standalone listening experience and part of the larger story, showcasing Mazar’s blend of music and storytelling.
  • Versa tells the deeply personal journey of a young couple hoping to start a family, navigating a spectrum of emotions, from grief and loss to ultimate joy, through an ethereal, abstract, and cosmic dance of life.
  • Disney has long used music as a storytelling engine, and Versa continues that tradition in a more atmospheric, modern way. Instead of catchy sing-alongs, the focus here is on mood, tone, and emotional resonance, making the soundtrack essential to fully appreciating the short.
  • The release of the score ahead of wider audience awareness also signals confidence in its standalone appeal, inviting listeners to experience the story through sound first.

More Disney Animation News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now