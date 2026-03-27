"Versa" Disney Short Soundtrack Now Streaming

Haim Mazar’s emotional score brings Disney’s mysterious short film Versa to life across all streaming platforms

A new Disney short has captured the hearts of many, and now its music is ready to transport listeners on an emotional, otherworldly journey through the cosmos.

What’s Happening:

The original soundtrack for Versa, composed by Haim Mazar, has been officially released today across all major streaming platforms.

Featuring five evocative tracks, the score captures the heart of the short’s story, blending sweeping orchestral moments with intimate, reflective tones that mirror the film’s emotional arc.

The Versa soundtrack is structured like a narrative in itself, guiding listeners through the film’s emotional beats: 1. Overture 2. The Breaking 3. Acceptance 4. A Cosmic Dance 5. Ever After

Each track serves as both a standalone listening experience and part of the larger story, showcasing Mazar’s blend of music and storytelling.

Versa tells the deeply personal journey of a young couple hoping to start a family, navigating a spectrum of emotions, from grief and loss to ultimate joy, through an ethereal, abstract, and cosmic dance of life.

Disney has long used music as a storytelling engine, and Versa continues that tradition in a more atmospheric, modern way. Instead of catchy sing-alongs, the focus here is on mood, tone, and emotional resonance, making the soundtrack essential to fully appreciating the short.

The release of the score ahead of wider audience awareness also signals confidence in its standalone appeal, inviting listeners to experience the story through sound first.

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