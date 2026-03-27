"Versa" Disney Short Soundtrack Now Streaming
Haim Mazar’s emotional score brings Disney’s mysterious short film Versa to life across all streaming platforms
A new Disney short has captured the hearts of many, and now its music is ready to transport listeners on an emotional, otherworldly journey through the cosmos.
What’s Happening:
- The original soundtrack for Versa, composed by Haim Mazar, has been officially released today across all major streaming platforms.
- Featuring five evocative tracks, the score captures the heart of the short’s story, blending sweeping orchestral moments with intimate, reflective tones that mirror the film’s emotional arc.
- The Versa soundtrack is structured like a narrative in itself, guiding listeners through the film’s emotional beats:
- 1. Overture
- 2. The Breaking
- 3. Acceptance
- 4. A Cosmic Dance
- 5. Ever After
- Each track serves as both a standalone listening experience and part of the larger story, showcasing Mazar’s blend of music and storytelling.
- Versa tells the deeply personal journey of a young couple hoping to start a family, navigating a spectrum of emotions, from grief and loss to ultimate joy, through an ethereal, abstract, and cosmic dance of life.
- Disney has long used music as a storytelling engine, and Versa continues that tradition in a more atmospheric, modern way. Instead of catchy sing-alongs, the focus here is on mood, tone, and emotional resonance, making the soundtrack essential to fully appreciating the short.
- The release of the score ahead of wider audience awareness also signals confidence in its standalone appeal, inviting listeners to experience the story through sound first.
More Disney Animation News:
- Review: "Magicampers" Has the Colors and Whimsy of a Pre-School Hit, But More Entertaining Aspects Get Lost Along the Way
- Perry The Platypus Goes Out West in Latest "Agent P Under C"
- "Zootopia 2" Breaks Even More Records After Arriving on Disney+
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now