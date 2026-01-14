Disney Dominates VES Nominations with "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Leading the Pack

'Zootopia 2' and Pixar's 'Elio' also score big with five nominations each.

The Visual Effects Society (VES) has announced the nominees for the 24th Annual VES Awards, and The Walt Disney Company has emerged as the clear frontrunner in visual innovation.

What’s Happening:

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is the most-nominated project of the year, securing 10 nominations including Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature.

Disney and Pixar are heavy hitters in the animation categories. Pixar’s Elio and Disney Animation’s Zootopia 2 are tied for the top animated spot with 5 nominations each (alongside Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters).

The awards recognizing the best in film, television, and special venue projects will be held on February 25, 2026, at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The Sklar Brothers (Randy and Jason Sklar) return as hosts for the second year in a row.

The Disney Nominees

The Walt Disney Company's studios (including 20th Century Studios, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, and Disney Live Action) garnered an impressive collection of nominations. Here is the breakdown of the Disney-affiliated projects honored this year:

20th Century Studios

Avatar: Fire and Ash (10 Nominations): Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature Outstanding Character in a Photoreal Feature (Varang: Leader of the Ash Clan) Outstanding Environment in a Photoreal Feature (Bridgehead Industrial City) Outstanding CG Cinematography Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project (The Windtraders’ Gondola) Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature (Simulating Pandora) Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Feature (Bridgehead Industrial City) Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Feature (The Wind Traders, Bridgehead, Rivers and Ocean) Emerging Technology Award (BodyOpt) Emerging Technology Award (Kora Fire Toolset)

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Zootopia 2 (5 Nominations): Outstanding Animation in an Animated Feature Outstanding Character in an Animated Feature (Gary De’Snake) Outstanding Environment in an Animated Feature (Marsh Market) Outstanding CG Cinematography Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Pixar Animation Studios

Elio (5 Nominations): Outstanding Animation in an Animated Feature Outstanding Character in an Animated Feature (Ooooo the Liquid Supercomputer) Outstanding Character in an Animated Feature (Glordon) Outstanding Environment in an Animated Feature (The Communiverse) Emerging Technology Award (Real-Time High Fidelity Animation System Using Signed Distance Functions)

(5 Nominations): Win or Lose (1 Nomination): Emerging Technology Award (Detached Facial Features)

Lucasfilm

Andor (3 Nominations): Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode ("Who Are You?") Outstanding Environment in an Episodic Project ("Welcome to the Rebellion;" The Senate District) Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Project ("Who Are You?")

Disney Live Action

Tron: Ares (2 Nominations): Outstanding Environment in a Photoreal Feature (Dillinger’s Grid City) Outstanding CG Cinematography

(2 Nominations): Lilo & Stitch (1 Nomination): Outstanding Character in a Photoreal Feature (Stitch)

Disney Parks & Experiences

Zootopia: Better Zoogether! (Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project)

(Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project) Disney Tales of Magic (Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project)

(Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project) Disney; “Best Christmas Ever” (Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Commercial)

The Future of FX: Understanding the Tech

Beyond the awards race, the "Emerging Technology" category offers a fascinating glimpse into how Disney is rewriting the software that builds our favorite worlds.

This year, Avatar: Fire and Ash is nominated for two distinct proprietary tools.

Meanwhile, Pixar is being recognized for a Real-Time High Fidelity Animation System for Elio.

This points to a shift in how animated films are made, moving closer to "what you see is what you get" in the viewport.

By using Signed Distance Functions (a mathematical way to represent shapes), animators can likely see high-quality lighting and geometry in real-time without waiting for hours of rendering, allowing for faster iteration and more creative freedom.

If you want to see these effects in action, Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently in theaters, and Elio is streaming on Disney+.

