"The View" Guest List: Bill Murray, Naomi Watts, and More to Appear Week of March 24th

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of March 24th-28th:

Monday, March 24 Juju Chang ( Nightline )

Tuesday, March 25 Bill Murray and Naomi Watts ( The Friend ) Tamron Hall ( Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid ; Tamron Hall )

Wednesday, March 26 Natalie Dormer ( Audrey’s Children )

Thursday, March 27 Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer ( Mid-Century Modern ) LaTanya Richardson Jackson ( Purpose )

Friday, March 28 Seth Rogen, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders ( The Studio )



The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.