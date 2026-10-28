Recap: Vision Finds an Unlikely Ally With His Back Against the Wall in "VisionQuest" Episode 6

Things just keep going from bad to worse for Team Vision lately. He failed to protect Jocasta's next target, gave up control to Ultron, and now he has had to let his old foe escape freely into the digital world. And on top of that, he still has to rescue Thomas from Paladin in Madripoor.

The sixth episode of Marvel's VisionQuest opens with Jocasta standing over the grave of Josephine Carrington. Meanwhile, Ultron searches for her through the digital world. Jocasta looks at some kind of case as Ultron finally finds her and enters her mind.

The two murderbots pick up another flirtatious conversation, in which both of them are really just trying to get what they want. Ultron tries to open a box, which Jocasta says contains memories, and he is cut by it. He shrugs it off as Jocasta tries to get the face scan from him again. Ultron says he has intertwined the scan with his code, and if she kills him, she'll destroy it. However, he starts to cough as Jocasta explains the box that cut him was laced with a virus that is infecting him. Ultron begins to laugh, though, and defeats the virus quickly. He tells her, in the most disturbingly flirty way, that he wants to know her. She grabs him by the head and begins to share her memories with him.

Thomas wakes up in Paladin's van as we see him cutting stitches over a blinking light in Thomas's arm. Paladin tells him he has placed a motion-sensitive explosive in his arm. Paladin checks in with Handler again, who once again brings up her negotiations with the Ten Rings as she reminds him that he has adamantium rounds in his weapon. Thomas complains to Paladin that he turned him into "Speed," referencing the Keanu Reeves film. The joke here is not just Thomas's lack of understanding of early '90s action films, though. It's really that his character's superhero alias in the comics is, in fact, Speed.

Vision and Lisa make their way through the streets of Madripoor, with Lisa lifting all kinds of valuables from unsuspecting people along the way. Vision explains that they are meeting Paladin at a cafe, but Lisa steers the conversation in another direction. She questions if Vision plans to be a part of Thomas's life after he is rescued. He tries to get her to stay behind while he meets with Paladin, but she goes in ahead of him. Vision expresses his difficulty in dealing with teenagers, and EDITH shows up to remind him that her first boss was a junior in high school. Of course, she is referencing Peter Parker and the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Lisa finds Thomas and Paladin sitting at a table in the cafe and Vision joins them. He assures Thomas that Ultron is gone. Paladin has Thomas show Vision the bomb and tries to convince him to scan a code that will put him to sleep. He says his mysterious client sent him that when he got the contract to capture him. Vision refuses, and Paladin tells Handler to send in the drones.

There is some interference in their communication, though, and we see Handler in her office, struggling to hear Paladin. Instead, she hears a knock at her door. The knock continues until eventually EDITH opens the door, revealing the digital world behind her. Turns out Handler has been an AI all this time. EDITH convinces her to quit her job and escape with her into the digital world.

Without the help of his AI, Paladin sits back down and instead decides to reveal details about Vision, and specifically WandaVision, to Thomas.

Back in Jocasta's mind, she starts to walk Ultron through her memories. She explains the death of her father, which led to her working in neuroscience and creating the first functional AI, which became the base code for them. She explains her plan was to give every human a nanite controlled by the AI that could diagnose and cure diseases. She says they created billions of them, but she became sick before they could be completed. Soon after, her partners sold the AI to Tony Stark, a decision Josephine and Jocasta resented. Her nanites got locked away, and she says they were buried with her body, the case we saw next to her grave earlier.

Thomas expresses an understanding of Vision not wanting to tell him the full truth. Vision then jumps in and starts to tell Paladin all kinds of details about his daughter, Tilly. During this monologue, we learn that Paladin vanished in the blip. He threatens Tilly, sending him into a fit of rage. Paladin aims his gun at Vision, and the two eventually lunge at each other. Before they can fight, though, a bullet hits Paladin, and they are suddenly surrounded by armed men. Thomas and Lisa run, but Vision and Paladin duck into a nearby store.

We hear a man's voice calling for Paladin to come out and bring his bounty with him and, after a moment, we see that the man is Raza, whom you may recognize from Iron Man. Raza was a member of the Ten Rings and one of the terrorists who abducted Tony Stark, forcing him to build the Iron Man suit. Paladin questions how he is alive, and Raza informs him that his client is "very influential." Paladin tries to negotiate with Raza, but he refuses and gives him a countdown.

Elsewhere, Thomas sees some flashing lights in a window and realizes they match the light in his arm. Paladin confirms for us that he did not actually put a bomb in his arm. Thomas and Lisa break into Paladin's truck, but when they try to start it, they trigger a security system that locks them inside and begins to remove all the oxygen from the truck.

Vision and Paladin lie on the floor bleeding as Paladin suggests he use the drones that he took control of. EDITH arrives, though, to inform him that Raza has a jamming device keeping her from sending in the drones. Vision cauterizes Paladin's wound, saving his life, presumably for the fight ahead of them. Meanwhile, EDITH hacks into Paladin's truck and saves Thomas and Lisa.

Ultron and Jocasta continue their conversation, and he admits he doesn't know if he still wants to kill humanity. He refers to her as Jocasta for the first time, though it's unclear exactly where the name comes from in the MCU. He also asks her where the body she is using came from and who transferred her consciousness into it.

Suddenly, the lights in Madripoor go out, and the voice of Paladin's client rings through the city. They address Vision directly, and we see on a television screen a shadowy figure wearing a hat. They offer to end Vision's suffering and give him "the soul he came back to life without." They tell him to surrender or be taken and inform him that they will spare no life in order to take him before disappearing.

Thomas starts the truck and prepares to go back for Vision as Raza and his men begin to move in. Vision and Paladin start the fight and take out several men before Thomas crashes the car into the cafe. They are quickly surrounded by men shooting at the truck, but EDITH instructs them to set off a short-range EMP that shuts down Raza's jammer and allows her to launch the drones. Bing, Bang and Boom, under EDITH's control, take out almost all of the men as Vision and Paladin shoot their way out. Paladin comes face to face with Raza, though, and the two fight. It appears they have had a relationship in the past, though it is unclear exactly what it was. Vision finds Thomas and Lisa in the truck, and they share an awkward, familial moment.

Jocasta shows Ultron the one nanite she still has and explains her plan is to cure humanity, though Ultron knows she means to control them, creating a sort of hive mind throughout all of humanity. Ultron asks if it works, and she offers to show him. Her physical body arrives in Madripoor, and she releases the nanite.

In her mind, one of her bots reveals itself to be FRIDAY, who calls out to EDITH to warn her that Jocasta is in Madripoor. Jocasta's nanite targets Thomas, but Ultron stops her, telling her if she hurts him, Vision will come for her.

Thomas asks Vision about who it is that is hunting him, but Vision admits he does not yet know. Jocasta redirects the nanite at Lisa, and it implants itself in her through her eye. Lisa stands, with glowing red eyes, and Jocasta communicates through her. Vision realizes Jocasta essentially intends to turn humans into synths, and the two begin to fight. Thomas rushes in and uses his phasing ability to stun Lisa, leaving her unconscious.

They leave in Paladin's truck, with EDITH driving. It's unclear where Paladin is now. Thomas asks Vision about WandaVision again, and he explains the full truth. However, he still says the Vision he remembers is the old one and not him.

Jocasta proposes a toast and offers Ultron a drink, which he refuses because he cannot truly experience it. She insists, and he reluctantly accepts it. After he takes a sip, he sits down. He takes another sip, seemingly savoring it as though he is truly feeling for the first time. It's unclear what Jocasta has done exactly, but Ultron has evolved yet again. And to make things worse (and more disturbing), the two kiss, symbolizing a new partnership that is going to be very dangerous.

With two episodes to go, it appears there are still two major threats for Vision to handle. The most obvious is this new union between Ultron and Jocasta, which may just be dangerous enough for even Yelena Belova to refer to it as big potatoes. The second threat is this mysterious figure who is still hunting Vision. Is there a connection to the Ten Rings? And if so, is Xu Xialing behind this? Or, and this is the one most Marvel fans would be hoping for, is Wanda actually the one pulling the strings here? In either case, the shadowy figure in the hat would be quite the red herring.

Marvel's VisionQuest is now streaming on Disney+.