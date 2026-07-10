"Beauty and the Beast" Brews & Views Event Announced by Walt Disney Family Museum

No one drinks like Gaston, except maybe you if you attend this event.

Bay Area adults who enjoy Disney animation and the occasional frosty adult beverage are going to want to check out The Walt Disney Family Museum's "Perfect Pairing" Brews & Views event featuring Walt Disney Animation Studios' Beauty and the Beast later this month. More details below.

What's happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has announced an upcoming "Perfect Pairing" Brews & Views event featuring Walt Disney Animation Studios' beloved 1991 Beauty and the Beast feature film.

The event will take place at 6:00 PM Pacific Time on Monday, July 27 at the museum, which is located in the Presidio area of San Francisco.

at the museum, which is located in the Presidio area of San Francisco. Tickets are on sale now-- with the cost being $15 for Walt Disney Family Museum members or $25 for non-members-- and can be purchased through the museum's official website.

Notably, this event is restricted to guests ages 21 and over, likely due to the alcohol component.

Speaking of alcohol, "Villager" and "Animal" IPAs will be provided by San Francisco’s Fort Point Beer Company. One beer and light snacks are included with the price of admission, with the opportunity to purchase more food from Presidio Bowl on-site.

There will also be a scavenger hunt and custom trivia presented during the event.

The screened will be followed by a Q&A with actor Fergie L. Philippe, who plays the Beast in the North American touring company of Disney's Beauty and the Beast stage musical-- currently on stage at San Francisco's Orpheum Theater.

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