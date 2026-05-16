Walt Disney Family Museum to Host Pride-Themed Screening of “The Little Mermaid” Celebrating Howard Ashman

Ashman worked alongside Alan Menken to bring the film’s unforgettable songs from the film to life.

The Walt Disney Family Museum is set to host a special Pride-themed event celebrating the legacy of Howard Ashman and the beloved animated classic The Little Mermaid.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum is hosting a special screening event celebrating storytelling, community, and Pride.

In partnership with Frameline, the event will feature a screening of The Little Mermaid from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The screening will include a discussion highlighting the life and legacy of the film’s iconic queer composer, Howard Ashman.

Guests will be able to enjoy espresso martinis featuring products from Equator Coffees and Griffo Distillery.

Ticket admission includes entry to the screening and one espresso martini or non-alcoholic beverage.

Additional drinks and food options will be available for purchase, while light snacks will be included with admission.

The event is limited to guests ages 21 and older, and valid identification will be required for entry.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 6:30PM in the Theater at the Walt Disney Family Museum, with tickets priced at $15 for members and $25 for non-members.

To get tickets to Pride Month Perfect Pairing | The Little Mermaid (1989) with Equator Coffees and Griffo Distillery, Co-Presented by Frameline head to the official Walt Disney Family Museum website.

Pride at Disneyland Resort:

For those looking to celebrate pride in SoCal instead of NorCal, Disneyland Resort is a great place to do that!

If you are hoping to experience the ultimate Pride celebration, Disneyland After Dark Pride Nite will invite you into an exclusive evening of entertainment, merchandise, and food offerings.

For day guests, a selection of Pride merchandise will also be available to show off your Pride!

Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.

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