Stars of Marvel's "Wonder Man" Arrive in Hollywood for Series Launch Event at TCL Chinese Theater
The full series arrives on Disney+ later this month.
Last night, the stars of the new Marvel Series, Wonder Man, descended upon the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, for a special premiere event ahead of their streaming debut later this month.
What’s Happening:
- Last night, January 22, the cast and crew of Marvel Television’s Wonder Man celebrated the highly anticipated series premiere with a launch event at the TCL Chinese Theatre multiplex.
- Co-creators Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest were joined by cast members Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sir Ben Kingsley, Zlatko Burić, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Byron Bowers, Shola Adewusi, and Demetrius Grosse.
- The series, which takes place in Los Angeles, follows aspiring Hollywood actor, Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film Wonder Man. These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.
- All eight episodes of Marvel's Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney+ at 6pm PT January 27.
- Additionally, the Wonder Man soundtrack, featuring an original score by composer Joel P West, will be available on Hollywood Records across all digital platforms January 30.
Wondering About Wonder Man?
- Simon Williams is, in fact, a character from Marvel Comics. Debuting in Avengers #9 all the way back in 1964, he found himself in a tough situation and was bailed out (literally) by Baron Zemo and some other villains.
- Zemo conducted some experiments and turned Williams into a super villain with the hope of using him to take down the Avengers. Taking the moniker Wonder Man, Williams now had all the cliché super powers (superhuman strength, invulnerability, flight, etc.).
- This series appears to be anything but your typical superhero show. In fact, it doesn’t seem to be a superhero show at all. Instead, it’s about an aspiring actor hoping to land his dream role, which just happens to be a superhero. The only connection to the MCU seems to be the return of Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley).
- Our own Mike Mack shared his thoughts on the new series, saying “It is a significant departure from anything Marvel has given us to date…. While superhero fatigue may keep some audiences from watching, you should know that Wonder Man is an incredibly entertaining series that anyone can enjoy.” You can read his full Wonder Man review now.
