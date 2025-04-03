Photos: Epic Star Wars, Marvel and More Cosplayers at This Year’s WonderCon
From “A New Hope” to “Skeleton Crew,” all corners of the galaxy far, far away were covered.
As with any fan event, you’ll always find unique and especially impressive Disney-related cosplayers throughout the halls of the Anaheim Convention Center. This year’s WonderCon, which took place last weekend, was no exception! Let’s take a look at some of the fun cosplay examples we saw this year.
Outside the Anaheim Convention Center, a huge gaggle of cosplayers gathered for an epic group photo.
Tusken Raider from Star Wars
Jawa from Star Wars
Mandalorian Merc
Aunt Beru from Star Wars
KB and Kh'ymm from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Captain Enoch from Ahsoka
Zombie Stormtrooper
B2EMO from Andor: A Star Wars Story
Stormtrooper from Star Wars
Hank McCoy / Beast from X-Men
Predator
Captain Planetpool
