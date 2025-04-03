Photos: Epic Star Wars, Marvel and More Cosplayers at This Year’s WonderCon

From “A New Hope” to “Skeleton Crew,” all corners of the galaxy far, far away were covered.

As with any fan event, you’ll always find unique and especially impressive Disney-related cosplayers throughout the halls of the Anaheim Convention Center. This year’s WonderCon, which took place last weekend, was no exception! Let’s take a look at some of the fun cosplay examples we saw this year.

Outside the Anaheim Convention Center, a huge gaggle of cosplayers gathered for an epic group photo.

Tusken Raider from Star Wars

Jawa from Star Wars

Mandalorian Merc

Aunt Beru from Star Wars

KB and Kh'ymm from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Captain Enoch from Ahsoka

Zombie Stormtrooper

B2EMO from Andor: A Star Wars Story

Stormtrooper from Star Wars

Hank McCoy / Beast from X-Men

Predator

Captain Planetpool

Captain Planetpool is cleaning up the Anaheim Convention Center one piece of trash at a time. #WonderCon #Deadpool #CaptainPlanet pic.twitter.com/WhAJzMXHjG — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 29, 2025

