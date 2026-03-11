Disney+ Subscribers Can Enter to Win "Zootopia 2" Prize Pack
The pack includes plush, apparel, and more!
Disney+ Subscribers and fans of Zootopia 2 (no, those aren't mutually exclusive) can enter to win a Zootopia 2 prize pack once a day for the next few days as part of the Disney+ perks program.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ subscribers can now enter for a chance to win a Zootopia 2 prize pack filled with all kinds of fun celebrating the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios.
- Now streaming on the platform, subscribers can enter the sweepstakes once a day, now through March 19, as part of the Disney+ Perks program.
- According to the official rules of the contest, there will be ten winners in total, with each winning a Zootopia 2 prize-pack that consists of one each of:
- Judy Headband
- Nick Headband
- Kids T-Shirt
- Carrot Pen
- Sticker Pack
- Funko Pop
- Squishmallows Original 8" Disney's Zootopia 2 Judy Hopps Plush
- Squishmallows Original 8"Disney's Zootopia 2 Nick Wilde Plush
- Disney's Zootopia 2 14" Feature Plush Nick Wilde
- Disney's Zootopia 2 14" Feature Plush Judy Hopps
- Disney's Zootopia 2 12" Feature Plush Gary De'Snake
- The approximate retail of each of these prize packs comes in at a total of $201.95.
- Additionally - the Funko Pop! figure included in the pack is one of three that will be chosen at random - either Gary, Nick, or Judy.
- The sequel joins Zootopia and Zootopia+ on Disney+, which together have been streamed over 805 million hours globally to date.
- Zootopia 2 has received much acclaim and commercial success, recently receiving the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Feature, and becoming the highest-grossing animated Motion Picture Association release of all time with $1.85 billion worldwide.
- Notably, the prize pack does NOT include a release of the film on physical media - likely due to the prize being given out by the Disney+ streaming service where the film is also available.
- As the film became available on home media, our own Alex Reif got to talk to the cast and filmmakers about box office records, studio culture, and bringing the film into personal collections of fans everywhere.
