Zootopia Fans Spot a Clever Timeline Clue Linking "Zootopia 2" to Shanghai’s Zootopia: Hot Pursuit Attraction
A subtle character detail confirms the Shanghai attraction takes place after the sequel, and yes, it was intentional.
Eagle-eyed Zootopia fans may have just cracked a clever Disney continuity clue, one that quietly links Zootopia 2 to the Zootopia attraction at Shanghai Disney Resort.
What’s Happening:
- As the hype for Zootopia 2 is in full swing, fans are revisiting every corner of the franchise with fresh eyes and that includes Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, the wildly popular attraction at Shanghai Disneyland.
- A recent fan observation has sparked conversation online regarding the version of Zootopia seen in the ride appears to take place after the events of the upcoming sequel. From Nick and Judy’s more seasoned partnership to a subtle but telling character detail involving former mayor Dawn Bellwether, the pieces are starting to line up.
- According to Jared Bush, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, it was absolutely intentional.
- In Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, guests join Officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they chase a criminal through the mammal metropolis, but longtime fans quickly noticed that this isn’t quite the same duo we met in the original 2016 film.
- In the attraction, Nick and Judy carry themselves like fully established officers, confident, in sync, and clearly experienced partners rather than rookies still finding their footing. The biggest giveaway, however, comes from an unexpected source: Dawn Bellwether.
- In the Shanghai attraction, Bellwether appears with distinctly purple wool, a striking change from her appearance in the original film. That detail recently caught the attention of fans online, prompting speculation about timeline placement. The response from those familiar with the creative intent confirmed what many suspected: Bellwether dyes her wool purple in Zootopia 2, and the attraction reflects that evolution.
- “We loved what they did and wanted to lean into it,” the response from Jared Bush explained, reinforcing that the ride’s story and character designs were crafted with the sequel in mind.
- This kind of continuity is classic Disney at its best. Rather than treating theme park attractions as standalone experiences, the Zootopia team used the Shanghai ride to expand the world organically, rewarding fans who pay close attention to character arcs and visual storytelling. It also suggests a deeper level of coordination between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, something fans are always excited to see.
