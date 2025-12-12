Box Office Smash: "Zootopia 2" Becomes Fastest PG Movie to Hit $1 Billion Worldwide

The film turned movie theaters around the globe into a zoo-oo-oo!

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2 is taking the world by storm, smashing several box office records as it hits 10-figure profits.

Zootopia 2 will cross $1 billion globally today after just 17 days, with $986.1M earned so far ($232.7M domestic, $753.4M international).

It becomes the second Motion Picture Association (MPA) billion dollar film of 2025 after the live-action Lilo & Stitch and is the fastest animated MPA release and fastest PG-rated film to reach $1 billion.

Announced earlier today by The Walt Disney Company, this marks a historic moment as it is Disney Animation’s first back-to-back billion dollar release, following Moana 2.

Disney Animation now has five billion-dollar films since 2013, including Frozen, Frozen 2, Moana 2, Zootopia, and Zootopia 2.

With a 96% Rotten Tomatoes audience score and an A CinemaScore, the film opened to a record $559.5M in five days, the biggest global animated opening ever and Disney’s largest animated debut.

It is also the #1 international MPA release of 2025.

In China, it set historic records: largest non-local animated opening ever ($272M) and highest-grossing non-local animated film, reaching the milestone in five days.

It is now the #2 MPA release of all time in China, behind Avengers: Endgame, with $447M to date.

Disney now holds three of the top five highest-grossing MPA titles in China.

The film’s success has boosted franchise engagement, with Zootopia and Zootopia+ surpassing 725 million hours viewed on Disney+ globally.

Zootopia 2 at Disney Parks:

There are plenty of ways to jump into the fun of Zootopia 2 at Disney Parks across the globe!

Shanghai Disneyland, which features the world’s only Zootopia land, has added new details around the land, including the Zootopia: Hot Pursuit attraction.

Hong Kong Disneyland is also offering some limited-time fun, with meet and greets and plenty of merch.

Disneyland is hosting meet and greets with Nick, Judy, and Officer Clawhauser at Disney California Adventure.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, a new show in the Tree of Life Theater, takes place on Zoogether Day.

Guests are able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything."

