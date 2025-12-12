Box Office Smash: "Zootopia 2" Becomes Fastest PG Movie to Hit $1 Billion Worldwide
The film turned movie theaters around the globe into a zoo-oo-oo!
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2 is taking the world by storm, smashing several box office records as it hits 10-figure profits.
What’s Happening:
- Zootopia 2 will cross $1 billion globally today after just 17 days, with $986.1M earned so far ($232.7M domestic, $753.4M international).
- It becomes the second Motion Picture Association (MPA) billion dollar film of 2025 after the live-action Lilo & Stitch and is the fastest animated MPA release and fastest PG-rated film to reach $1 billion.
- Announced earlier today by The Walt Disney Company, this marks a historic moment as it is Disney Animation’s first back-to-back billion dollar release, following Moana 2.
- Disney Animation now has five billion-dollar films since 2013, including Frozen, Frozen 2, Moana 2, Zootopia, and Zootopia 2.
- With a 96% Rotten Tomatoes audience score and an A CinemaScore, the film opened to a record $559.5M in five days, the biggest global animated opening ever and Disney’s largest animated debut.
- It is also the #1 international MPA release of 2025.
- In China, it set historic records: largest non-local animated opening ever ($272M) and highest-grossing non-local animated film, reaching the milestone in five days.
- It is now the #2 MPA release of all time in China, behind Avengers: Endgame, with $447M to date.
- Disney now holds three of the top five highest-grossing MPA titles in China.
- The film’s success has boosted franchise engagement, with Zootopia and Zootopia+ surpassing 725 million hours viewed on Disney+ globally.
Zootopia 2 at Disney Parks:
- There are plenty of ways to jump into the fun of Zootopia 2 at Disney Parks across the globe!
- Shanghai Disneyland, which features the world’s only Zootopia land, has added new details around the land, including the Zootopia: Hot Pursuit attraction.
- Hong Kong Disneyland is also offering some limited-time fun, with meet and greets and plenty of merch.
- Disneyland is hosting meet and greets with Nick, Judy, and Officer Clawhauser at Disney California Adventure.
- At Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, a new show in the Tree of Life Theater, takes place on Zoogether Day.
- Guests are able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything."
