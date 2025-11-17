Bring Zootopia Home With New Squishmallows, Plush & Figures from Jazwares

Try everything! Bring Judy, Nick, and the gang home for endless adventures.

In Zootopia, anything is possible, and now fans can bring the fun and excitement of the city of Hopps and Wilde home!

With Zootopia 2 hitting theaters this month, families can celebrate the return to the bustling, vibrant world of the first film with a new lineup of toys from Jazwares.









The collection features cuddly Squishmallows, plush characters, and adventure-ready figures, perfect for recreating the action and humor of the films. Fans can collect their favorite characters, from Judy Hopps to Nick Wilde, and bring their stories to life during playtime.

















More Zootopia 2 News: