Stars and Stripes Meet Disney Magic in this Bold New Americana Collection

Hooray for the Red, White, and Blue...and Mickey Mouse too!

Summertime is almost here, and with it comes celebrations of the Red, White, and Blue! Disney Store is gearing up for the season with its Americana Collection featuring apparel and accessories inspired by Old Glory.

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What’s Happening:

Disney Store is encouraging guests to show their patriotic spirit this summer with a collection of new gear featuring red and white stripes, a blue field with white stars, and some Disney magic, too.

The bold Americana Collection is available now, boasting bright patterns and Disney magic on styles like: Baseball Jerseys Character Tote Bags Ear Headbands Hats Shirts And more



Mickey Mouse Icon Americana Canvas Tote | Disney Store

One of the best looks of this drop is the Mickey Mouse-shaped tote. Its oversized main compartment is roomy and will hold all of your essentials, making this a great bag to bring along to the beach, park, picnic, or any of your summer adventures.

The Americana Collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $14.99 to $218.00

Mickey Mouse Americana Canvas Tiny Tote | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Tote Bag by Harveys | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana Plush – 11'' | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana Baseball Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Crossbody Bag by Harveys | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Americana Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Americana Sequined Ear Headband | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Americana Tank Top and Shorts Set for Girls | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bar Americana Sequined Skirt for Girls | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney Parks American Mini Monorail | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana Pullover Sweater for Women | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Ball Ornament – Americana | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana ''Happy 250th'' Keychain | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana Light-Up Figural Ornament | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Americana Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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