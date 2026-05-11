Stars and Stripes Meet Disney Magic in this Bold New Americana Collection
Summertime is almost here, and with it comes celebrations of the Red, White, and Blue! Disney Store is gearing up for the season with its Americana Collection featuring apparel and accessories inspired by Old Glory.
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What’s Happening:
- Disney Store is encouraging guests to show their patriotic spirit this summer with a collection of new gear featuring red and white stripes, a blue field with white stars, and some Disney magic, too.
- The bold Americana Collection is available now, boasting bright patterns and Disney magic on styles like:
- Baseball Jerseys
- Character Tote Bags
- Ear Headbands
- Hats
- Shirts
- And more
Mickey Mouse Icon Americana Canvas Tote | Disney Store
- One of the best looks of this drop is the Mickey Mouse-shaped tote. Its oversized main compartment is roomy and will hold all of your essentials, making this a great bag to bring along to the beach, park, picnic, or any of your summer adventures.
- The Americana Collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $14.99 to $218.00
Mickey Mouse Americana Canvas Tiny Tote | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Tote Bag by Harveys | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana Plush – 11'' | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana Baseball Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Crossbody Bag by Harveys | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Americana Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Americana Sequined Ear Headband | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Americana Tank Top and Shorts Set for Girls | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bar Americana Sequined Skirt for Girls | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney Parks American Mini Monorail | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana Pullover Sweater for Women | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Ball Ornament – Americana | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana ''Happy 250th'' Keychain | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana Light-Up Figural Ornament | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Americana Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Save 25% When You Collect 2+ Sakura Plush
- Save 30% on Mother’s Day Gifts | Select Styles, Prices as Marked
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
- Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!