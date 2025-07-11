Take 25% Off New and Discounted Merchandise During Disney Store's Friends & Family Savings Event
Looking for some fun shopping opportunities? The Friends and Family Savings event has returned to Disney Store and guests can save 25% sitewide (exclusions apply) with the code: DISNEYPAL.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s time to hit up our favorite online retailer for awesome discounts on magical merchandise! Disney Store’s fan favorite Friends and Family event is back on with deals on an array of merchandise including toys, apparel, home essentials and more.
- Now through July 13th, guests can take 25% off (some restrictions apply) a wide assortment of Disney merchandise for any occasion including gifts that are perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, and even holiday celebrations!
- The 25% off discount can be applied at checkout with the code: DISNEYPAL. Guests spending $85+ (pre-tax) will also enjoy Free Standard Shipping as part of this offer.
- This special offer applies to select new releases like Haunted Mansion Collection the and some items currently on sale such as the Pride Collection. Guests can combine the discounts for additional savings!
- We gathered up some of our favorite finds both new and classic that are part of the Friends and Family event at Disney Store.
- Links to individual items can be found below. Happy shopping!
New, New, New
The Haunted Mansion Dress for Women
The Haunted Mansion Watchful Busts Bookends
Spidey and his Amazing Friends Web-Quarters Roleplay Set
Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush - Mickey Mouse and Friends - Micro
A Goofy Movie Legacy Sketchbook Ornament - 30th Anniversary - Limited Release
Disneyland 70th
Sleeping Beauty Castle Starbucks® Travel Tumbler - Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Disney Exclusive - Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney on Fire Engine Pop! Rides Vinyl by Funko - Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Disneyland Map Throw Blanket - Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plaque Replica
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt - Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary
Toys
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Summer Fun Sand Bucket Set
Disney Princess Tea Set with Sound Effects
Evie Doll - Descendants 10th Anniversary - 11"
Sale
Star Wars Denim Jacket for Adults
Cinderella Platform Clogs for Adults by Crocs
Cinderella Ear Headband for Adults - 75th Anniversary
Boo Layette Set for Baby - Monsters, Inc. - Personalized
Disney Pride Collection Spirit Jersey for Adults - Red
Barely Necessities Picks
Mickey Mouse Light-Up Skeleton Costume Accessory Set for Adults
Mickey Mouse Standing Silhouette Mug
The Haunted Mansion Mini Waffle Maker
Panda Mei Plush Keychain - Turning Red
Enchanted Rose Pin - Beauty and the Beast
