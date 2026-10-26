These Disney Jackets Bring Magic to Chilly Days
A new season calls for new jackets, scarves, hats, and pullovers. Fortunately, Disney Store has just received a shipment of styles for adults and kids so they can bring a little bit of magic on their daily adventures!
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What’s Happening:
- When the weather changes, you want to be prepared with the right outerwear for the elements. Why not add some fun to your preparation with the fantastic options from Disney Store?!
- Kids and kids at heart can bring some joy to the day with Disney’s latest lineup of outdoor apparel featuring Mickey and Friends. Today’s shipment includes puffer jackets for the whole family
- Best of all, there are styles for kids (sizes 2-14) as well as options for adults (men’s, women’s, and unisex). Designs span full-panel looks to allover patterns celebrating various characters.
- The latest outerwear collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $49.99 to $79.99.
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Puffer Jacket for Adults – Fantasia | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Puffer Jacket for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Puffer Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Star Wars Puffer Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Buzz Lightyear Puffer Jacket for Kids – Toy Story | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Puffer Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Frozen Puffer Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Disney Princess Puffer Jacket for Girls | Disney Store
Star Wars Puffer Jacket for Adults | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $18 Mickey Mouse on Train Ornament With Any $25 Purchase
- $18 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie The Nutcracker Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!