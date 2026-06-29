"Have Some of Column A, Try All of Column B..." New "Aladdin" Apparel Arrives at Disney Store
Fans of Disney’s animated classic, Aladdin, can celebrate the beloved movie through a new apparel collection from Disney Store! An assortment of styles just arrived online, making them a great addition to any Disney-themed wardrobe.
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What’s Happening:
- Disney Store has a lot of new apparel arriving today, including a collection inspired by Aladdin.
- There are plenty of options to choose from, but one of the star pieces in this assortment is the pullover sweatshirt.
- This design is similar to movie poster art and features the stylized film’s title and the cast of characters, including Genie, Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, Jafar, and the Magic Carpet.
- Along with the sweatshirt, the apparel lineup has other styles like T-Shirts and Hoodies with Genie and Jafar taking the spotlight.
- The Aladdin collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $36.99 to $69.99.
Aladdin Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store
Abu Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Aladdin | Disney Store
Genie T-Shirt for Adults – Aladdin | Disney Store
Jafar and Iago T-Shirt for Adults – Aladdin | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- $15 Beach Towels | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!