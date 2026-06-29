"Have Some of Column A, Try All of Column B..." New "Aladdin" Apparel Arrives at Disney Store

Genie, Jafar, and Abu bring the magic (and villainy) to these 90s-inspired styles.

Fans of Disney’s animated classic, Aladdin, can celebrate the beloved movie through a new apparel collection from Disney Store! An assortment of styles just arrived online, making them a great addition to any Disney-themed wardrobe.





(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Store has a lot of new apparel arriving today, including a collection inspired by Aladdin.

There are plenty of options to choose from, but one of the star pieces in this assortment is the pullover sweatshirt.

This design is similar to movie poster art and features the stylized film’s title and the cast of characters, including Genie, Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, Jafar, and the Magic Carpet.

Along with the sweatshirt, the apparel lineup has other styles like T-Shirts and Hoodies with Genie and Jafar taking the spotlight.

The Aladdin collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $36.99 to $69.99.

Aladdin Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store

Abu Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Aladdin | Disney Store

Genie T-Shirt for Adults – Aladdin | Disney Store

Jafar and Iago T-Shirt for Adults – Aladdin | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



