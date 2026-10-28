"Astonishing X-Men" Marvel Legends Cyclops & Wolverine Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Return to an Astonishing era for the team.

A beloved part of X-Men history is now added to in toy form, with the upcoming Astonishing X-Men Marvel Legends Cyclops & Wolverine 6-Inch Action Figures from Hasbro.

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What's Happening:

Hasbro has begin pre-orders for the Astonishing X-Men Marvel Legends Cyclops & Wolverine 6-Inch Action Figures two-pack.

The set includes Cyclops and Wolverine in their costumes from the 2004 Astonishing X-Men comic book series written by Joss Whedon, with art by John Cassaday.

Cassaday's costumes for this run -- a return to a more classic superhero look after years where the X-Men wore more utilitarian outfits -- continue to be fan favorites.

Hasbro has slowly but surely been releasing new figures for all of the main characters from the Astonishing era, with Cyclops and Wolverine joining Astonishing versions of Kitty Pryde, Colossus, Beast, and Emma Frost.

The Astonishing X-Men Marvel Legends Cyclops & Wolverine 6-Inch Action Figures two-pack is now available for pre-order from our friends at Entertainment Earth, along with Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.

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