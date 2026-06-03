"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for June 2nd

Join us as we chat about "Toy Story 5," D23 Merchandise, plush accessories, mug handle accessories, Star Wars action figures, and more.

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 263 – June 2, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Photos: Rock 'n' Roller Coaster and More Muppets Merch Arrives at Once Upon a Time on Sunset Blvd.

The Muppets have returned to Disney's Hollywood Studios in a big way with the opening of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets. That also means a lot of new merchandise – from Rock 'n' Roller Coaster themed items to some more generic Muppets items. In addition to Rock Around the Shop, guests can also find these new items at Once Upon a Time along Sunset Blvd.





Disney Store Reveals New "Toy Story 5" Merchandise Collection

Disney and Pixar fans are about to have a new reason to clear space on their shelves. Ahead of the theatrical release of Toy Story 5, Disney Store has officially revealed its upcoming Toy Story 5 merchandise collection, bringing a fresh wave of apparel, collectibles, accessories, and toys inspired by the beloved franchise.





Zoom Over to Disney Store for "Cars" 20th Anniversary Apparel

The theme of 2026 seems to be racing as Disney brings the thrill of the race track to fans around the world. While we love to see all of the new collaborations tied to the sport, let’s not forget the excitement of the 2006 film Cars. That’s right, folks, the animated feature is turning 20 this year, and there’s a new anniversary collection to shop at Disney Store!





D23 Unveils New Merchandise Collection Featuring Parks and Classic Characters

Disney fans looking to wear their fandom proudly have a brand-new collection to explore. D23 has unveiled an expansive new merchandise lineup packed with apparel and accessories inspired by beloved Disney characters and attractions.





Photos: Bluey Merchandise Arrives at Animal Kingdom's Conservation Station Shop

Bluey has officially arrived at Animal Kingdom, and so has another place to get merch for the beloved character, at her new neck of the woods at Conservation Station.





Monochrome Magic! New Character Plush Accessories Burst Onto the Scene

If you’re in the market for cute Disney accessories to pair with your outfits this summer, Disney Store has the most adorable styles for your summer wardrobe thanks to its new Plush Collection.





Add Character to Your Mug with New Refillable Mug Handle Accessories

Introduced as part of Cool Kids' Summer, select Walt Disney World Resort hotels are now selling these handle accessories for resort refillable drink mugs. Retailing for $4.99 each, you can select your favorite character to add to the handle of your mug.





Hasbro Reveals New "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Action Figures for The Black Series, Vintage Collection

Recently, the popular toy company Hasbro hosted a new Star Wars Fanstream for May 2026 on its official Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel, announcing action figures from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu among other titles. Let's go through all of the reveals below.





Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – June 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store May 31-June 6

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!





Blind-Box Magic! Beast Kingdom's Winnie the Pooh Sweet Dreams Collection Comes to Disney Store

Disney Store is bringing fans a new wave of blind box collectibles from the fan-favorite retailer, Beast Kingdom. This cute assortment of figures part of the Winnie the Pooh Sweet Dreams Blind Box series and features the Hundred Acre Woods residents fast asleep.





Get a Head Start on Back to School with Lunchboxes, Backpacks, Water Bottles, and More

School’s out for the summer, but over at Disney Store, they’re already preparing for the fall! Yep, you read that right! It’s time to celebrate back to school at Disney Store with a new wave of backpacks, lunchboxes, water bottles, and stationery sets.





Disney’s Moana: Gifts From the Ocean Board Game Announced by Maestro Media

The ocean is calling once again, this time in tabletop form. Maestro Media has officially revealed Disney’s Moana: Gifts From the Ocean, a brand-new family game inspired by the beloved Disney animated adventure.





Put The "Toy Story 5" Pieces Together with New Puzzles from Ravensburger

As we get ready for the highly-anticipated release of Pixar's latest film, Toy Story 5, fans can enjoy another collaboration with a fun brand as Ravensburger reveals new puzzles. The puzzles feature characters from the upcoming new film in different styles, and are available now. There are several different varieties, with single puzzles and multipacks available featuring new Toy Story 5 art.





Michael Giacchino’s "Lost" Season 3 Soundtrack Gets First-Ever Vinyl Release

Something is stirring in the jungle once again. More than two decades after Lost changed television forever, the unforgettable music that helped define the series is finally getting another moment in the spotlight. Fans of the groundbreaking ABC drama can soon bring home Michael Giacchino’s emotionally charged score for Lost Season 3 on vinyl for the very first time.





Father’s Day Gaming Picks for Dads from Disney Games Group

Father’s Day shopping can sometimes feel predictable, but Disney Games Group is offering a lineup of gaming experiences that tap into nostalgia, family fun, and fan-favorite franchises just in time for the holiday. Whether dads are looking for a cooperative game night with the family, revisiting classic arcade favorites, or diving into action-packed adventures from franchises like Marvel, Indiana Jones, and Alien, there’s no shortage of options this year.





"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Merchandise Overview: Hasbro, Funko, LEGO, Old Navy and More

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens next month, and we now have more of an idea of what to expect on the merchandise front thanks to a big overview from Disney licensing.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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