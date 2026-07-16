"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for July 14th

Join us as we check out the new "Alice in Wonderland" collection, merchandise debuting at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Ganni styles, and Halloween shirts.

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 268 – July 14, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

New Disney Store Exclusive "Alice in Wonderland" 75th Anniversary Collection Releases at Disney Store

Disney’s new Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Collection features everything from apparel to a stunning limited-edition doll that is sure to be the centerpiece of any Disney collection. Join your fellow fans in celebrating this incredible milestone.

A New Collection Of Disney Princess Figures Just Arrived At Epcot

A brand new collection of Disney Princess figures can be found inside EPCOT's Art of Disney store. Celebrating the stories of Belle, Ariel, Moana, Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Aurora.

Third and Final Disney x GANNI Drop Arrives, Inspired by Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse's Parisian Adventures

Following the success of their first two collaborations, GANNI x Disney returns with the third and final drop inspired by one of Disney’s most stylish icons: Daisy Duck. Joined by her best friend Minnie Mouse on a trip to Paris, France, this collection features classic wardrobe essentials and bold prints.

Multiple Nostalgic Merchandise Collections Revealed for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The countdown to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, with the event taking place in a little over a month from August 14-16, 2026. As one might expect, there will be plenty of new merchandise collections available, specifically from The Walt Disney Company Store.

RSVLTS Return to the Toy Box with New "Toy Story" Collection

Now that Toy Story 5 is playing in theaters the beloved franchise is back in the spotlight and we are loving all of the exciting merchandise offerings from our favorite brands. RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has just debuted a new apparel collection inspired by all things Toy Story, and they’ve got styles for the whole gang!

Boo! New Halloween Shirts Arrive at Disneyland’s Star Traders

Spooky season kicks off at the Disneyland Resort next month, and fans can get a head start on their fall fashion with new shirts at Star Traders.

Disney Back-to-School Gift Guide for 2026

The summer might just be getting started, and while kids may grumble about it, that doesn't mean it's too early to start planning for this fall's back-to-school season. With that in mind, let's go through a Disney merchandise gift guide for the return to learning at the end of vacation.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – July 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store July 12-18

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Celebrate All Things "Moana" with Cute Assortment of Urupocha-Chan Plush

A new arrival of Urupocha-Chan plush characters arrived from Disney Store Japan and this collection celebrates Moana. Just in time for the debut of the live-action film, these cute plush pals are ready to join you on your adventures.

Photos: New Headless Horseman Merchandise Rides Into Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World

As Halloween season begins creeping into Walt Disney World, one of the most legendary spooky characters is making an early appearance through a haunting new merchandise collection.

Another Season with the Disney Bear: New Duffy Autumn Collection Coming to Tokyo DisneySea

Everyone loves Duffy and Friends, and a new collection of merchandise will soon be available at Tokyo DisneySea featuring the crew.Starting on August 25th, the new collection showcasing Duffy and friends enjoying a surprise-filled Halloween will be available with the appropriately titled, "Duffy & Friends' Autumn Surprise" collection.

New "Moana" / "Vaiana" Merchandise Collection Launches at Disneyland Paris in Celebration of Movie's Release

With Walt Disney Studios' new live-action reimagining of Moana hitting theaters this week, it makes sense that we're seeing lots of new Moana merchandise hitting Disney Parks. And Disneyland Paris is getting in on the seafaring, wayfinding action as well by revealing a new collection of Moana merchandise and apparel inspired by the film.

Photos: Bring Home Your Own Version of the 90s Disneyland Parking Lot Marquee

Disneyland fans of a certain age certainly remember approaching the park in a motor vehicle and passing by a large, newly digital, marquee as they entered the parking lot to the singular theme park of The Happiest Place on Earth back in the 80s and 90s. Now, thanks to a new piece of merchandise, fans can bring that marquee home (in a much smaller form).

Downtown Disney's LEGO Store Has A Brand New Merch Collection

Downtown Disney's LEGO store, with it's great Disney themed LEGO sculptures is something of an icon in its own right. Maybe that's why the newest addition to the store is a collection of merchandise that promotes LEGO itself, as well as the Anaheim location specifically.

"Spider-Man: Brand New" Day Gets Limited Edition Shoes From Hey Dude

Hey Dude has a new Limited Edition Marvel Collection with shoes inspired by Sony's new Marvel Studios production, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The shoes focus on two characters from the film, including Spider-Man himself and the Hulk.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



