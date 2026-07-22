"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for July 21st

Today, we explore the new .YNSD collection debuting at D23: The Ultimate Fan Event, Tower of Terror merchandise, upcoming Disney x Champion apparel, and more.

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 269 – July 21, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

.YNSD: New Imagineering-Designed Lifestyle Brand Will Debut at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

This morning, Walt Disney Imagineering unveiled a new apparel line designed by Imagineering. Called .YNSD, the line takes its name from the word Disney backwards, with the vowels removed. The line promises a "design first approach using materials, textures, silhouettes, and construction details to carry the story." Two collections have been introduced to launch the line, the first, simply called The Debut Collection, and the second collection is specifically based on the design of The Haunted Mansion Parlor, as seen on the Disney Destiny and the Disney Treasure.





The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Merchandise Roundup at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The time is now, at Walt Disney World's Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park. And what you are about to witness is a roundup of many of the merchandise items currently available in the Hollywood Tower Hotel gift shop adjacent to The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction. But for those of you who dare witness the following gallery, a friendly word of warning: your pocketbook may not survive this trip to... The Twilight Zone.





Photos: Disney and Champion Unveil New NFL Merchandise Collection Featuring Disney, Marvel, Pixar & Star Wars Characters

Disney fans and football fans alike have something entirely new to cheer for this season. Ahead of ESPN's first-ever Super Bowl broadcast, Disney and Champion have teamed up with the NFL for a first-of-its-kind apparel collaboration that brings together all 32 NFL teams with beloved Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters.





Disney Experiences Auction Bidding Begins and More Items Revealed Ahead of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

If you've been following the build-up to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026, you know that the Disney Experiences Auction will be held during this year's event at the Anaheim Convention Center. And today, Heritage Auctions has opened up bidding for the auction, which will offer participants (both at D23 and bidding remotely) the opportunity to take home a piece of Disney Parks history.





Disney and Life360 Team Up on New Mickey & Minnie Tile Trackers

Losing track of your luggage, passport, or backpack is about to get a little more magical. Life360 has announced a new collaboration with Disney on a limited-edition collection of Tile trackers featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, perfect for Disney fans of all ages.

New "Jaws" x Seaav Collection Surfaces at Universal with Amity Island-Inspired Apparel

A brand-new collaboration celebrating one of the most iconic films of all time has officially arrived, with the Jaws x Seaav Collection now available for fans looking to bring a little Amity Island style to their summer wardrobe.





Add to Your Shopping List





Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – July 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store July 19-25

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!





Disney Store Rounds Mickey and Friends Pals for New StanDs Plush Collection from Disney Store Japan

A few weeks ago, Disney fans in the U.S. had the opportunity to purchase StanDs from Disney Store Japan. The collection of micro plush celebrated Toy Story characters, and now a new wave of characters have joined the fun. Mickey and Friends are the latest pals to arrive, and they can’t wait to join your adventures!





Three New Disney Collections Join Happy Haul's Second Blind Box Drop

Back in February, Just Play kicked off Toy Fair 2026 by unveiling Happy Haul, its new line of affordable, Disney-filled blind box collectibles. The line has clearly struck a chord with collectors, because it's already back with a second wave. Happy Haul Drop #2 is now available at all major retailers, and it's stuffed with three brand new Disney collections, plus a handful of other beloved brands along for the ride.





Now You Can Take Home Your Own Walt Disney World Marquee Sign

If you're one of the people that gets naturally excited when you drive under the big Walt Disney World marquee sign as you enter the resort, you can now get that feeling wherever you want, as a replica sign is now available for purchase.





Photos: New Anniversary Pins Arrive at Disneyland Resort

Today, Laughing Place headed to the Disneyland Resort to celebrate the 71st birthday of the Happiest Place on Earth. While checking to see if there were any anniversary pins available, we spotted a few fun Limited Edition pins you’ll definitely wanna check out.





Photos: Disneyland Debuts New Vinyl Decals Celebrating Parks, Movies, and More

A new set of vinyl decals have arrived at the Disneyland Resort, celebrating both Disney Parks and Disney movies. Spotted during a trip to Disneyland on July 17th, fans can take home the decorative stickers that celebrate different lands and characters found at the resort.





New 2027 Disney Parks Calendar Arrives at Disneyland Resort

Getting ready for a new year means getting ready for your next Disney trip for a lot of fans! And while 2027 may still be over 5 months away, you can start pre-planning next year's adventures with the new Disney Parks Calendar!





D23 Shopping Guide: Where To Find The Merch You're Looking for at The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney fans love their merch and so of course, D23: The Ultimate Fan Event is going to have plenty of stuff for people to spend money on. However, with so many different places to go, and so many new collections of cool stuff, how the heck do you know where you need to go to get the thing, or, let's face it, the many things, that you want? Luckily, the Disney Parks Blog has a breakdown of what to find we're making it even simpler.





A Hardcore "X-Files" Fan's Thoughts on the Newly Revealed LEGO Set

Now that the LEGO Ideas The X-Files set has been officially revealed, Mike C. has some thoughts-- most of them positive-- but some that have him scratching my head.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

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