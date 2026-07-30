"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for July 28th

This week, we take a look at Disney Store's Halloween Shop, SDCC 2026 reveals, new collections coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 270 – July 28, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

We're Shrieking! Disney Store's Halloween Shop is Finally Open

It’s time. Haunted Mansion merchandise has already been rolled out, ushering in the start of the spooky season. Now that the favorite attraction has taken its turn in the spotlight, Disney Store is ready to open the Halloween Shop! A wide variety of apparel, accessories, costumes, home decor, and more have arrived online, and you won’t want to miss any of it.

Mickey's of Glendale Reveals New "Imagineer That!" Collection for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The collection is designed for Disney fans who have spent years wondering how attractions are created and dreaming about what it would be like to become an Imagineer. Whether you've followed Tom Morrow 2.0's adventures since the series debuted or recently discovered Imagineer That! on YouTube and Disney+, the merchandise pays tribute to the people who ask, "What if?" and turn those ideas into reality.

Inside Basic Fun!'s SDCC 2026 Booth: D&D Questers, Care Bears, LPS, and Stretch Armstrong

Basic Fun!'s San Diego Comic-Con booth this year felt like four toy aisles stitched together — a Dungeons & Dragons dungeon crawl, a Care Bears cloud kingdom (now with a Hogwarts wing), the newly rebuilt World of Littlest Pet Shop, and a wall of stretchy, muscle-bound Stretch Armstrongs, capped off by a row of working Arcade1Up cabinets that had kids lined up for the entire show.

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – July 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

Columbia Sportswear Reopens at Disney Springs Following Refurbishment

After being closed since the end of May, the Columbia Sportswear store has welcomed guests back with a refreshed new look, giving shoppers an updated space to browse the brand's collection of outdoor apparel, footwear, and gear.

Disneyland Resort and LA Rams Unveil Exclusive Minnie Mouse Ears for Special Ticket Package

As part of Disneyland Resort's sponsorship of the Los Angeles Rams, the team is offering fans the chance to receive a limited-edition Rams-themed Minnie Mouse Ear Headband with the purchase of a special ticket package for the Rams' home game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 18.

Reveal Recap: Hasbro Shows Off New Star Wars Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for nerds all around the globe, as San Diego Comic-Con brings together some of the biggest fandoms for their annual weekend celebration. With releases from the Black Series, the Vintage Collection, and some teasers for the upcoming 2027 Retro Collection, you won’t wanna miss these items!

Add to Your Shopping List

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store July 12-18

Every week, Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Stylish and Sporty Athletic Hip Bags Arrive at Disney Store

Disney Store is rolling out a new series of accessories for the fan on the go. Say hello to the first wave of hip bags! Small but mighty, these athletic hip bags are versatile, fashionable, and functional. Designed to be worn around the hips or diagonally across the chest, each bag features a zip opening to hold essentials like credit cards, lip balm, keys, headphones, and more.

New Muppet-Themed Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholder Magnet Teased

Walt Disney World has teased the latest magnet for Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders, and it's pretty easy to be green with envy. The tease features the swamp and a bit of banjo music - seeming to imply our amphibian friend, Kermit the Frog, will be on the next magnet.

Review: "Attack of the Vine!" Could Just Be My Favorite "Disney Lorcana" Set Yet

It's been nearly three years since Disney Lorcana TCG launched, and interest in the game continues to be strong (as evidenced by recent events, especially). As someone who's been following Lorcana since that GenCon debut, I think the coolest set yet has just debuted.

4K/Blu-Ray Review: "The Devil Wears Prada 2" — Miranda Priestly Returns in Style, and the Disc Matches the Drama

Twenty years later, Miranda Priestly welcomed audiences back to the inner workings of Runway Magazine in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Reuniting the cast and creative team from the original classic, the sequel was a hit with both critics and fans, currently in the top 5 biggest box office hits of 2026. And now, fans can add the film to their home video collection with the 4K Ultra-HD/Blu-Ray release.

Hot Toys Unveils First "Avengers: Doomsday" 1/6-Scale Figures at San Diego Comic-Con

Sideshow and Hot Toys saved one final surprise for the last day of San Diego Comic-Con with the major reveal of new Avengers: Doomsday action figures. Following Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation on Saturday night, Sideshow and Hot Toys unveiled a new line of premium 1/6-scale action figures featuring Doctor Doom, and the X-Men.

Swing Into Action: Civil Regime Launching New Spider-Man Streetwear Collection This Friday

In the lead up to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we're getting even more Marvel merchandise collaborations – this time with the LA-based streetwear label Civil Regime. This new collection is inspired by archival comic artwork, NYC borough Queens and the character's legacy.

Hasbro Reveals "Avengers: Doomsday" Marvel Legends Figures Featuring Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, and More

Hasbro has unveiled a new lineup of Avengers: Doomsday toys and collectibles inspired by Marvel Studios' upcoming film. New Marvel Legends figures include Mister Fantastic & H.E.R.B.I.E., Invisible Woman & Human Torch, The Thing, Magneto, Doctor Doom, Thor, Cyclops, Gambit, Captain America, and Shang-Chi.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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